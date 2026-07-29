“Looks Amateurish”: Buffalo Bills Face Backlash for Missing the Mark With New ‘Nickel City’ Uniforms

The Buffalo Bills unveiled their new ‘Nickel City’ alternate uniforms on Monday morning, hoping to give fans something fresh to get excited about. Instead, the reaction online was mostly negative. Mike Florio and Chris Simms broke down the alternate look on their show, and neither seemed particularly impressed.

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“There’s the thing: the Buffalo Nickel is known as the Buffalo Nickel because there’s a buffalo on the tailside of the nickel,” Mike Florio said. “So [the Bills thought], let’s remove the Buffalo from the helmet. We’re calling it the Nickel City in honor of the Buffalo Nickel, but there’s not going to be a Buffalo anywhere on the helmet.

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“The Bills are an iconic franchise. They’re a foundational AFL team. They do not need to do this. And if you’re going to do it, and I think the stakes are higher if you are a foundational team, you can’t do something that looks amateurish.

“And I’m sorry, Bills, if you don’t like it, I’m just telling you it looks amateurish. That’s the problem with it. Yeah, also kind of looks like Batman a little. I saw somebody put a cape on that and do a side-by-side with Batman. It’s got the gray on gray, right? All it needs is the little right, the ears on.”

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The uniform is an all-gray jersey and pants combo, paired with a new helmet called ‘The Charge.’

Florio and Simms also joked about the gray (silver?), which is part of the team’s ode to the Buffalo nickel, a coin that hasn’t been in circulation for more than a century. The hosts called out the similarity to the Boise State Broncos’ uniform; Florio went on to say the uniform looked like Boise State and the SMU Mustangs “had a baby.”

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The helmet, as Florio pointed out, does not have the iconic buffalo on it. It is royal blue with a metallic flake finish, featuring the horn, eye, and charge streak from the Bills’ logo. The team says it’s meant to represent energy and strength.

“It’s a bold new helmet to represent a bold new era in Buffalo Bills football,” Aaron La Porta, the Bills’ director of design, said.

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La Porta also explained that NFL rules require alternate uniforms to use colors already in a team’s existing palette, and gray was one they hadn’t used before.

“Since this is essentially an alternate ‘color rush’ designation, we must use a secondary base color that already exists in our color palette,” he said. “Gray was the one brand color we’ve never leaned into, so this was a fun challenge.”

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Not everyone was convinced, though. Fans had plenty to say online. One pointed out that the press release basically admitted gray was “the only color in the palette we had to work with.”

Another joked that it might be too late to change the uniforms, but not too late to simply not wear them.

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While the Bills are calling this a bold new era, plenty of fans aren’t fully on board yet.