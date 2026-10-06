Love Floods In for Terrel Bernard & Wife’s Family Update From Bills QB’s Partner & WAGs

The Bills might have had a tough loss against the Patriots, falling 29-26, but their star linebacker did have a major milestone to celebrate. Terrel Bernard and his wife, Tayler Timmons Bernard, welcomed their second child, and the love keeps pouring in for them.

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Both Terrel and Tayler Bernard welcomed their baby boy, as the player’s wife shared a glimpse of their baby in an Instagram post on October 5, 2026.

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She wrote, “Family of 4 💙 we love you so much already, Micah 🤍”

The childhood sweethearts earlier welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jordy Rea Spain Bernard, on May 1, 2025, and have now welcomed their baby boy, Micah.

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The moment this news came out, NFL WAGs started wishing the couple well. One of them was former Bills safety Micah Hyde’s wife, Amanda Hyde.

“My heart!! Something about Micah’s, I tell ya🥹🤍,” wrote Amanda Hyde. “Congratulations, family! We’re so excited for you guys.”

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As per PEOPLE Magazine, Terrel Bernard and Tayler Bernard got engaged in March 2024. They have known each other since they were 13 years old, according to Tayler’s Instagram. They started dating while they were students at La Porte High School in Texas. Both were even named Homecoming King and Queen before later attending Baylor University together.

The couple tied the knot in December 2024. Both have their own careers, too. Timmons has a doctorate in physical therapy and now works as a physical therapist, while Bernard has become one of the Buffalo Bills’ veteran defensive players.

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However, this time, Bernard had to face major criticism over his performance against the Patriots. Against the Patriots, Terrel Bernard recorded 7 total tackles, including 5 solo tackles. He had 0 sacks, 0 tackles for loss, 0 passes defended, 0 quarterback hits, and 0 touchdowns in the game.

Following his performance against the Patriots, Bills insider Nate Geary believes the team could move on from Bernard this offseason. Geary pointed out that Buffalo could release him before June 1 and take a $4 million dead-cap hit.

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“Terrel Bernard has a $4M dead cap hit with a pre 6/1 cut. Would be a fantastic use of $4M,” Nate Geary said on X.

Bernard is currently playing under a four-year, $42.143 million contract with the Bills. However, the team has a possible way out of the deal after this season. If Bernard continues to struggle and cannot improve his performance, Buffalo could decide that moving on from him is the better option.

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However, for now, his and Tayler’s life has come full circle. The NFL WAGs and fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over their little boy.

One of Micah’s admirers was Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s wife, Hillary Trubisky, who complimented the baby’s looks and congratulated the couple, saying, “He’s so handsome 😍😍😍”

Then Bills tight end Dawson Knox’s wife, Alexandra Knox, joined the party, showering her love on Micah, saying, “Micah boy we love you!!! 🥹💙”

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Love even came in from celebrity chef Darian Bryan, who expressed his love for the couple, saying, “Congratulations 👏🏾👏🏾”

Even fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the post and congratulating the couple. One of them said, “Congratulations!! Welcome, Micah, and glad to see y’all are both doing well.”

With the arrival of Micah into Terrel Bernard’s life, he gets an extra push to make a solid comeback against the Rams next Monday.