Bills Make Decision On Joe Brady’s Coaching Staff After Announcing OC Move

The Buffalo Bills are not wasting time in making some major decisions on the coaching staff under their new head coach, Joe Brady. After the Bills promoted Brady, who had been the team’s offensive coordinator for the last few seasons, many expected there wouldn’t be many fresh faces on the staff. But since taking over as the new HC, Brady had emphasized that his approach would prioritize merit over familiarity in hiring his staff. Yet, the Bills’ latest move suggests the team isn’t entirely closing the door on a familiar face.

“The #Bills are hiring Bobby April III as their new OLBs coach, source said. He was the DC at Stanford for the last 3 years, and prior to that, he worked with Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. April was with the Bills 10 years ago as well,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported via X on February 1.

This is a developing story…