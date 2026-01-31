Bills Make Final Decision on Firing Sean McDermott’s Staff as Joe Brady Demands Major Changes From Josh Allen & Co.

Essentials Inside The Story The Bills' front office believes that a better alignment and collaboration between Brady and the coaching staff will solve issues effectively as compared to a complete overhaul

New HC Joe Brady Brady emphasized that while the core remains, there should be a different mindset to push the team past their previous playoff hurdles

Under Brady’s guidance last season, the Bills offense also evolved into one of NFL’s top rushing unit

While Joe Brady preaches a new era in Buffalo, his first move is a nod to former head coach Sean McDermott’s past. As the franchise prioritizes stability, the Buffalo Bills‘ front office aims to address its shortcomings without a complete organizational overhaul.

According to Matt Parino, the Buffalo Bills general manager, Brandon Beane has decided to retain three members from Sean McDermott’s staff. Strength and conditioning coach Will Greenberg, head athletic trainer Nate Breske, and performance and injury coach Joe Collins will remain in their roles as the team moves ahead under new leadership.

“We definitely had more soft tissue things that I would say were self-inflicted,” Beane said.

He also shared why he feels confident moving forward. “The alignment and collaboration that Joe and I will have with Nate Breske, Joe Collins, and Will Greenberg… I think the five of us will get in sync, and I would expect that to improve.”

This shows that the Bills are not putting all the blame on the old coaching staff. Instead, they believe that better teamwork and communication can fix many issues. By keeping familiar faces around, Buffalo is also giving players some comfort during a big coaching change while still preparing for a new direction under Joe Brady.

Sean McDermott was let go by the Buffalo Bills after nine seasons, following repeated playoff exits and the failure to reach a Super Bowl. Now, all eyes shift to execution. Retaining familiar staff puts pressure on results, not excuses. With Joe Brady driving expectations higher, the Bills know 2026 will be judged by consistency and progress, not promises.

Joe Brady brings a new mindset to Josh Allen’s locker room

The newly appointed HC has made one thing clear to the Bills’ locker room: change is coming, even if the core stays the same. He spoke openly about bringing new energy and a mindset to the team without tearing apart what already works in Buffalo.

“It can’t just be Sean McDermott out, Joe Brady in, and then it’s business as usual,” he said on Saturday during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Brady stressed that players must feel a different culture across the organization.

“And that’s not changing the culture. That’s not saying what we did wasn’t working. But that’s just saying that, hey, there needs to be a different element and a different mindset by that organization so that we can ultimately get what we want and what the city of Buffalo deserves.”

Brady also highlighted that he will continue calling plays, which will help Josh Allen avoid learning yet another new offense.

That kind of stability matters for the Bills. With Brady running the offense last season, Josh Allen put together a solid campaign, finishing with a 102.2 passer rating while throwing for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 17 games.

More importantly, Buffalo also changed its style. The Bills leaned heavily on the run and finished the season as the NFL’s top rushing team, giving the offense a better balance instead of relying solely on deep passes.

Joe Brady’s new vision brings energy and focus to Buffalo. With Josh Allen at the center and key staff remaining, the Bills are set to build momentum, improve performance, and chase long-awaited playoff breakthroughs in 2026.