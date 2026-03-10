Bills Make First Move for Trey Hendrickson After Cutting All-Pro Defender in Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Trey Hendrickson’s salary demand stalls talks as Bills explore pass-rush fix

Back in March 2025, Trey Hendrickson sat in Florida while his Cincinnati Bengals teammates reported to training camp. A restructured deal eventually ended the holdout, but the relationship never healed. A hip/pelvis injury then cut his 2025 season to seven games and four sacks. Most teams moved on, but now the Buffalo Bills are moving in.

Per Bills insider Ryan Talbot, the team has made direct contact with the 31-year-old edge rusher after the Bengals declined to franchise tag him in March 2026. Now, Hendrickson is the name every contender with a pass-rush vacancy has circled.

Last season, Greg Rousseau led Buffalo’s pass rush with seven sacks, a solid individual season that landed him in the top 10 of PFF’s 2025 edge defender rankings. Still, seven sacks were a sobering number for a team with Super Bowl ambitions. Hendrickson’s career best 17.5 sacks in a season, on the other hand, could transform this team.

Before the holdout and the shortened season, he was the most dominant pass rusher in football. He posted 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024, which were consecutive records in the Bengals franchise history.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in 2024. Four sacks in seven games last year were a meager number that reflected poorly on his true talents.

Moreover, the edge rusher market exploded with two deals in 2026. Danielle Hunter got a $40.1 million, one-year extension from the Houston Texans. Jaelan Phillips followed it up with a four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Hendrickson believes he belongs at that level.

“Just because Danielle Hunter might get $40, you might not get $40. Just because Jaelan Phillips gets $30, doesn’t mean you get $30,” Adam Schefter dropped the reality check on ESPN’s Get Up.

But Schefter also noted that Hendrickson isn’t budging from his asking price of $30 million a year.

“So, right now, he’s talking to a bunch of teams, but nobody has met his price just yet,” Schefter explained. “He’s a very strong-minded, prideful person. He wants to get his price, and until he feels like he does, he’s not willing to compromise on that.”

The stalemate is real, and the Bills have put their name in regardless. Meanwhile, one social media detail has already sent the fanbase into overdrive.

Hendrickson has recently followed Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins on Instagram. In free agency, a small signal like that can become very loud fast.

However, before chasing an elite edge rusher, Buffalo has to confront a harder truth: a roster that brought a 12-5 season doesn’t stay intact forever.

A Buffalo icon decides to move on

Second-team All-Pro cornerback Taron Johnson has left Buffalo after eight seasons. But what was announced as a post-March 11 release quickly evolved into a trade.

The Bills notably sent Johnson and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, receiving a sixth-rounder in return. For a player who was once a franchise cornerstone, it was a quiet but deliberate exit.

This move saves Buffalo approximately $1.9 million under a pre-June 1 designation. The cap space created may have been small, but it clearly indicated that Johnson wasn’t a part of the Bills’ blueprint anymore.

On the field, Johnson’s 2025 numbers quietly told the full story in thirteen games: 57 tackles, four passes defended, zero interceptions. These were numbers that reflected a career in gradual decline, far removed from his 2023 peak, when he earned Second-team All-Pro honors.

But Taron Johnson wasn’t the only one shown the door. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was also released, along with safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Together, these four moves created around $12.2 million in cap space for Buffalo. These weren’t sentimental moves from the front office as the math behind the decision felt almost surgical.

Can the Bills get Trey Hendrickson with their increased financial room? Hendrickson in Buffalo would be nothing short of a declaration that puts the league on notice. The Bills have a former MVP quarterback in Josh Allen. They also have the defense, and now clearly the intent.

Whether his numbers and their cap math align will define this offseason. In Buffalo, right now, that’s the only story that matters.