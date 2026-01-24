Mike McDaniel Makes Decision Against Bills Amid Josh Allen Controversy – Report

Mike McDaniel just made a move that has the league scratching its head. On paper, the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching vacancy, complete with a generational talent in Josh Allen, is a “crown jewel” job. Yet, after reportedly scheduling a flight to Florida for a face-to-face meeting with the Bills’ brass, the former Dolphins head coach pulled the plug at the eleventh hour. Now, he has “nixed a second interview.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mike McDaniel nixed a second interview, this time with the #Bills after withdrawing from the #Browns’ search,” Mike Garafolo reported on X. “Could conceivably still meet with Buffalo but nothing on the schedule as of now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! This story is still developing…