Mike Tomlin’s Move to Bills Faces Multiple Hurdles As Sean McDermott’s Kremlin Seeks Change

The Buffalo Bills are hunting for a new head coach after Sean McDermott‘s departure. Mike Tomlin looks like a perfect fit on paper with his track record. But can the Bills clear all these tough hurdles to land him?

“Question one is would the Rooneys [Steelers’ ownership] even trade Mike Tomlin to Buffalo,” said NFL insider Tom Pelissero on The Rich Eisen Show on January 20, kicking off a long list of roadblocks standing in Buffalo’s way.

“Do the Bills want to go into the defensive-minded, 50-something-year-old coach bucket for a guy who, quite frankly, hasn’t had Josh Allen but has not had as much success over the last nine years as Sean McDermott has?”

Even if the Bills somehow cross those first two barriers, they still face their biggest battle yet.

“The third part of it is whether Tomlin is willing to listen,” Pelissero concluded.

However, as McDermott left, he did leave a strong legacy behind. There are also reports of him being too controlling with the media inside the Bills’ facility.

“As years went on under McDermott, covering the Bills on the beat was similar to covering the Kremlin. Once, I took a photo of the team’s “ping pong leaderboard”… I was later asked to take the photo down. Outrageous paranoia,” Alex Brasky penned down on X on January 19.