“My Pants Were Ripped”: Josh Allen Shares Extremely Embarrassing Moment on Date With Hailee Steinfeld

Throwback to the date night in Paris that took an unexpectedly awkward turn for Josh Allen, leaving the Buffalo Bills quarterback scrambling for a solution, which went viral among fans. That embarrassing mishap just left the quarterback with a story he could only laugh about later.

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“I’m like, “What the heck is that?” I reached down to fill my pocket to see if something was out. But when I went to reach down, I felt the back of my thigh [laughter], and my pants were ripped from basically my hip down to my calves. Um, didn’t really know what to do,” said Josh Allen on The Player’s Box Podcast.

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“I called my wife. I said, ‘You need to come here now.’ I’m on the bottom, she’s on the top, and she’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ I turned around, and I showed her, and I mean, yeah, I was just cheeks out in Paris. Um, luckily I had an overshirt, and I was able to tie that around my waist and finish dinner.”

Josh Allen revisited the bizarre incident during an appearance on The Player’s Box Podcast. While spending time in Paris with his girlfriend, now wife, Hailee Steinfeld, the QB discovered that his pants had suffered a major wardrobe malfunction.

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Allen explained that the incident happened after he got up from a smaller chair and walked toward the bathroom before returning upstairs.

Allen’s comments take you back to the viral Paris video from March 2024. The cameras captured him quickly moving towards a building while Hailee Steinfield, Allen’s wife, who was his girlfriend back then, remained behind him. This created online speculation about why he seemed to leave her.

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Meanwhile, later on X, Allen explained that his pants had ripped during dinner and that he was trying to avoid exposing himself. It clarified why he was seen with a shirt tied around his waist as he moved away from the scene.

According to Allen’s earlier account to GQ, the pants were joggers that he had worn for the first time, and the tear extended from the belt-loop area nearly to his leg. The incident was notable because Allen was in Paris with Steinfield during Fashion Week.

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The couple has been together since 2023, and their appearances drew lot of attention. They now have a daughter who was just born in April 2026. Allen’s wife is known for her roles in films such as Pitch Perfect 2 and Bumblebee.

Back then, the actress was attending fashion events while Allen navigated the unfamiliar territory of Parisian style.

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As the video went viral, Allen’s teammate, Dion Dawkins, the Bills’ offensive tackle, was also asked about the pants-ripping situation of their star quarterback.

“Josh might be the Lululemon guy or one of those stretchy pants guys where, like, every day it’s stretchy, and now he’s getting some clean-cut stitched stuff. And now, when you stretch a little bit, you’re going to pop through that,” said Dawkins on Up and Adams Show.

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Dawkins offered his own humorous theory about the situation and suggested that Allen was adjusting to a different style of clothing. He joked that the quarterback had moved beyond his usual comfortable attire.

The awkward moment had obviously become an amusing off-season story rather than a lasting embarrassment. But Allen, who has built his reputation for his competitive personality on the field, showed a lighter side by openly discussing an incident that could easily have remained private.