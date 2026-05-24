New Mom Hailee Steinfeld Confronts Changing Reality On Josh Allen’s Birthday

Josh Allen’s 30th was markedly different from all his previous birthdays. He’s beginning a new decade with two special people: his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their newborn daughter. Baby girl Allen has changed both of their lives in a big way,

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“At this point in my life, birthdays are a lot simple,” Hailee Steinfeld shared in her Beau Society Substack. “Don’t get me wrong, I love a party or night out every once in a while, but in this chapter of life, it’s the little birthday things — having breakfast together as a family, a quick ‘I’m so grateful you were born’ message — that mean the most to me.

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“I’ve been thinking a lot about Josh’s 30th birthday. Officially, it was yesterday, but we’re celebrating through the weekend! This is his first birthday as a dad (!!), which means we get to spend it with our little lady. Over the next few days, there will be lots of cake, quality time with close friends, and of course, some golfing.”

There’s life before parenthood, and there’s life after it. Those who have children know that the two phases are nowhere similar. Birthdays, careers, and so many other things become different when you have a baby. When Allen takes to the field this season, he’ll (probably) have an adorable baby watching him from the stands. It’s special.

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“It definitely changes your mindset a little bit,” Allen told E! News after the birth of his daughter. “I’m very excited. I think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects, in my professional career and my personal life. It’s such a blessing.”

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The Buffalo Bills QB now has a new reason to do better during the season.

Josh Allen hopes to set a winning example for his daughter

Buffalo is one of the top favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, with odds at +1000. This is no new territory for the Allen, since he’s been in every postseason since 2019. He’s come close to the Super Bowl, but has always had to retreat. But after his daughter was born, Allen’s motivation took a different form.

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“That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has,” Allen said in April, per the Associated Press. “Why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.

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“[Hopefully], the dad strength kicks in, right?” he added, joking about his 30th.

Allen then argued that the peak for a male athlete is a little past the 30-year mark. He’s not wrong, since he is now among the 10 starting quarterbacks who are 30 and older in the league. But in this group, there are outliers like Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and Dak Prescott. We’ll have to wait and watch if Josh Allen is also able to defy norms like they have, powered by the will to have his daughter cheering for him.