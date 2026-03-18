Bills’ New Safety Publicly Takes a Dig at Joe Burrow & Bengals With a Message on Josh Allen

Essentials Inside The Story Geno Stone's blunt reason for leaving called out everything that went wrong in Cincinnati

The pull of Josh Allen and a proven winning environment made Buffalo hard to resist

With a new aggressive system waiting, his move isn't just about fit

Free agency produces a lot of scripted answers: gratitude, excitement, and the like. But when safety Geno Stone, fresh off inking a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, was asked why he chose Buffalo, his answer carried a phrase that hit right at the heart of Cincinnati. Stone spent two seasons starting for the Cincinnati Bengals after arriving in 2024 off a career-defining year with the Baltimore Ravens, which had his second postseason run. But after two years of watching quarterback Joe Burrow falter before January football, he’d had enough.

“Me getting back into a winning culture,” Stone said when asked about the move to Buffalo.

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That simple answer framed Cincinnati as a place where that winning culture was absent, and the record backs it up. While Cincy turned a 9-8 2024 campaign into a 6-11 disaster last season, Stone was doing his job.

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He logged four picks and 81 tackles in 2024, and followed it up with a career-high 104 tackles, two sacks, two picks, and a pick-six in 2025.

What’s more, Stone had even agreed to a restructured deal in the 2025 offseason, dropping from $6.475 million to $4.9 million to stay on the roster. He held up his end, but the wins just weren’t there.

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The Iowa connection also helped close the deal. Geno Stone’s agent also represents Micah Hyde, a fellow Iowa Hawkeye who spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining Buffalo in 2017. He earned two Second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl with the Bills, and retired following the 2024 season. But the pipeline he left behind still mattered.

“My agent also represented Micah Hyde, so that’s another person that I was able to get information [from] about the organization,” Stone said. “He’s a fellow Hawkeye of mine, so just knowing what he did here; he came from Green Bay, and it really pushed his career a lot longer just being here around all the guys.”

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The other catalyst for Stone’s new Buffalo chapter was the franchise quarterback and 2024 MVP Josh Allen. The 29-year-old quarterback just took his team to the playoffs for the seventh straight season. A chance to play on Allen’s team was too good to pass up.

“Having Josh Allen on the other side of the ball, knowing I got another great quarterback that I get to play with,” Stone concluded.

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With last season’s divisional round loss against the Denver Broncos still fresh in his mind, Josh Allen will definitely try to make another deep playoff run. Knowing that, Geno Stone lines up on the other side of the ball to help the Bills’ chances. While Stone now gets the winning culture he wanted, the scheme is what makes this signing even more interesting for the Bills.

Built for Jim Leonhard’s blueprint

Following a full coaching overhaul under new head coach Joe Brady, Jim Leonhard was introduced as the Bills’ new defensive coordinator. And Leonard’s intent for 2026 was clear from his introductory presser itself.

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“We’re going to be an attacking defense up front and in the back end,” Leonard said. “We’re going to attack the football. The biggest stat in football is turnover, so we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to fly around, we’re going to communicate, we’re going to play well together, but we’re going to cause issues for offense, and we’re going to force them to react to us.”

That’s a deliberate break from Sean McDermott’s nine-season passive scheme. Leonhard wants disruptive playmakers in the secondary, not just players following assignments. Stone’s resume, boasting 14 career interceptions, 21 pass breakups, and 312 tackles across six seasons, is a direct fit. And Buffalo knows it, too.

“They’re going to use me to my strengths, and that’s the main thing I want to do at this point in my career, is playing to my strengths and limiting my weaknesses,” Stone said. “That’s why they brought me in: to go get the ball.”

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Buffalo has made that aggressive intent clear in free agency as well. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the veteran safety who signed a one-year contract worth up to $6 million on Thursday, March 12, was the third external defensive acquisition of the week. The defense was provided with a new direction with the inclusion of him with edge rusher Bradley Chubb and cornerback Dee Alford, particularly in a safety room that was given a sense of direction.

Cole Bishop has already established a tone, having made 85 tackles and two sacks, as well as seven pass deflections and three interceptions, and Jordan Hancock is still stumbling in the position. It is where Geno Stone comes in steadiness, instinctive, and made to take big moments. However, it is not the same role that he played in Cincinnati.

Stone is finally given a chance to transform his performance glimpses into something that is really worthwhile in January in Buffalo under the attacking defense of Jim Leonhard and the winning culture of Josh Allen.