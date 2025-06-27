Bills News: Big Concern to Derail Josh Allen’s Season as James Cook Saga Refuses to End

Buffalo’s offense thrived on balance last season, but the engine behind it all was its offensive line. The Bills averaged 131.2 rushing yards per game, ranking ninth in the NFL and transforming slashes into stretches every week. It wasn’t just James Cook hitting second level; it was the trenches paving the way. With a league-low four sacks allowed and top-five pass-blocking efficiency, per PFF, Buffalo’s big guys were the unsung heroes, giving Josh Allen time and space . However, this time, things might take a U-turn on one condition.

FOX NFL reporter Henry McKenna compiled a list of things that might be wrong for all quarterbacks in the AFC. For the Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and his franchise, he found the big flaw. The holes on the offensive lines could be problematic. The QB got support from RB James Cook, who looked elite because those seams were there. Cook debuted with 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns on 4.9 YPC. They believe they can swap in another back the same way.

Yet the real question is whether that line will hold its edge? That’s where they risk losing their dominance. Because lines aren’t bulletproof. Chemistry takes time, and continuity doesn’t happen by accident. Their 2024 PFF unit finished fifth in the league, but four starters graded just above 68, not 90. One misstep, one bad substitution, and suddenly they’re a bend, but don’t break line, except now, Buffalo won’t have four-down grit to lean on.

Sure, Allen can still improvise; he threw for 3,731 yards last year, and he’ll make magic happen. But this isn’t logistics. With Stefon Diggs gone and no clear explosive threat to replace him, Allen won’t have the luxury of throwing off one leg in tight windows every week. The coaching staff knows this. That’s why they prioritize the run and the line. Without it? Buffalo becomes a one-dimensional team, and every close game becomes a roll of the dice.

The Bills built their offense around line dominance. It worked. But if the line doesn’t hold up and if Cook walks, the offense could lose its identity. Then Allen becomes the entire show. Not the worst problem in football, but a far cry from the finely balanced offense Buffalo unleashed in 2024. So, everything depends on the Cook drama unfolding in Buffalo.

Josh Allen’s teammate still uncertain of extension

James Cook entered the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, seeking a hefty extension, reportedly around $15 million per season. That figure would place him among the top three highest-paid running backs, right behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey . Considering Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and led the NFL with 16 touchdowns in 2024, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods, he believes he’s earned the pay bump.

But Buffalo treats that as a product, not a player. They’ve been clear, the line made Cook, so when his contract negotiations dragged, the front office didn’t blink. Buffalo’s front office has a different view. GM Brandon Beane publicly confirmed that contract talks have paused, noting, “I don’t see us getting something done anytime soon,” but left open the door for a potential agreement before free agency. Beane later emphasized that Cook will “be ready to roll” for training camp, despite missing voluntary OTAs earlier in the offseason.

Cook made headlines by skipping voluntary OTAs and listing his home (Orchard Park residence) for sale, fueling speculation that he was preparing for life beyond Buffalo. Still, he reported for mandatory minicamp in June, likely to avoid fines and demonstrate commitment, while letting the contract talks linger. As Cook himself put it, “However it works out, it works out,” keeping optimism but not setting any new timelines. Behind the scenes, there’s more at play than just money.

SI suggested that Cook may not want to remain in Buffalo long term, possibly positioning for a trade or free-agent move. Cook has become a prime trade candidate if no deal is reached, thanks to roster depth and draft capital options on the back end. Now we’re left with a brewing offseason drama.