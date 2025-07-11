Bills News: Free Agent Stephon Gilmore Enquires About Josh Allen’s Side 9 Years After Leaving Buffalo

It’s been nine years. And yet, some stories just don’t feel done. For Stephon Gilmore, the NFL keeps moving, but there’s something about Buffalo that still pulls at him. He’s been a first-round pick, a lockdown corner, a Super Bowl champ… he’s done it all. But now, with the clock winding down on a brilliant career, it kinda feels like he’s looking around and thinking: Where do I want this ride to end?

Then came the comment. Just a little something. nothing too loud, but enough to make Bills Mafia perk up like, wait… what did he just say? One whisper, one post, one nudge… and suddenly the idea doesn’t seem so crazy.

In a recent episode of the Money Down Podcast, Glimore made his intentions about 2025 clear. “I want to play this year. It’s just gotta be the right situation for me… I still love the game, I can still contribute.” Suddenly, it wasn’t just a veteran talking about his future; it was that 2012 first-rounder, the one who used to hold down Buffalo’s secondary before crossing over to New England and becoming an icon.

When someone asked if he’d ever consider a Buffalo return (back to where it all started), Gilmore didn’t dodge it. “That would be crazy. You gotta make a call,” he said, smiling. And it didn’t feel like just a nostalgic throwaway either. He went on to enquire about their current roster and was impressed by Taron Johnson and Benford. Gilmore in this defence? Solid. Top 10 in pass defence, holding teams to under 20 points a game last season. So yeah, his interest in Buffalo? It’s not just nostalgic, it’s strategic.

via Imago And honestly? He’s still got it. Last year in Minnesota, Gilmore put in some serious work. The man racked up 56 tackles last season. Out of them? 40 solo tackles. That’s not just solid for a 34-year-old, it’s solid for any CB. Per Fox Sports, quarterbacks completed just 60% of their throws when targeting him. That’s elite territory, especially for someone deep into their career. While most corners start to fade in their 30s, Gilmore’s still out there locking guys up like it’s 2019.

He brings that vet leadership, too. The Bills lost Micah Hyde to retirement. That’s a lot of veteran wisdom walking out the door. Bringing in a guy like Stephon Gilmore would help fill that void instantly. Josh Allen has talked before about how valuable it is to have shutdown corners who command respect, and that’s exactly who Gilmore is.

Throw him behind a linebacker like Terrel Bernard, who racked up 104 tackles last year? That defence suddenly feels playoff-tested again. But wait…Bills aren’t the only team he was inclined towards. When another host asked him to come to L.A., let’s just say…he wasn’t completely against it.

Another team makes its pitch to Gilmore

Gilmore’s not just getting love from Buffalo. On that same podcast, another host pitched an L.A. Rams move. “We don’t like the cold, bro. Come to LA… we’d love to have you in blue and gold,” one of them said desperately. Then another chimed in, “LA on paper is a piece away… we just need vet presence.” And honestly? This move might make sense after all.

Every playoff hopeful wants that one steady vet in the secondary. Look at LA. Their pass defense was shaky last year, finishing 24th in passing yards allowed. Young talent? Plenty. Stability? Not so much. A guy like Gilmore could walk in, set the tone, and immediately elevate that level.

Let’s expand on that. In 2024, they gave up 4,101 passing yards. That number doesn’t whisper “help wanted,” it flat-out screams it. Sure, the Rams have young talent. Cobie Durant, in particular, is a solid building block. But the unit was streaky, and when it mattered most, that inconsistency showed up. And honestly? Gilmore might actually be a better fit for the Rams than he would be for Buffalo. Keeping the nostalgia aside, obviously.

Whether he ends up in Buffalo or L.A., one thing is clear: Stephon Gilmore can still produce. And not just Rams or Bills, any team that ends up signing him, they’ll reap the fruits by the end of the season. A one-year contract would be ideal for both parties. But if we keep the sporting aspect aside? Every football fan would want to see him back at the Bills. A story coming full circle? Everyone loves that.