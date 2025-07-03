Bills News: Josh Allen Gets Bittersweet Update After Sean McDermott’s QB Ranked No. 1

Josh Allen, the cannon-armed centerpiece of the Buffalo Bills, finally cracked the MVP code in 2024. After years of flashes and frustrations, he delivered the full package—and now the spotlight is hotter than ever. Allen heads into the 2025 season as one of the faces of the league. But here’s the twist: he’s not the favorite to win MVP again.

That honor belongs to Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson, the two-time MVP who sits atop the DraftKings betting odds at +470, just ahead of Allen’s +550. Jackson’s 2024 season was nothing short of historic: over 4,000 passing yards, 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions, and an electric 915 rushing yards on top. He also became the all-time QB rushing leader in just seven seasons. Statistically, it was arguably a more complete campaign than Allen’s.

So did Allen really outplay him? Or did he simply time his best performance to perfection? The MVP race is shaping up to be one of the most tightly contested in recent memory. Patrick Mahomes, who took a hit after the Chiefs fell to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, is still firmly in the mix at +800, but it’s Jackson and Allen trading the early lead in both odds and conversation.

What makes Allen’s 2024 MVP season even more impressive is the context: he did it while learning a new system midstream. After the Bills fired Ken Dorsey and handed the offense to Joe Brady in late 2023, everything clicked. Gone were the reckless hero-ball tendencies. In their place? Precision, balance, and purpose.

Brady’s scheme let Allen be both deadly and disciplined. The result: 40 total touchdowns, fewer forced throws, and a Buffalo offense that finally looked like it had grown up with its quarterback. But that success may come with a price.

As Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton hinted, Brady could soon be calling plays elsewhere. If Buffalo pushes deep into January—especially if they finally get past Mahomes—Brady will be one of the most sought-after coaching names of the offseason. He’s already drawing head coach buzz after leading the league’s No. 2 scoring offense and a top-10 yardage unit in his first full season.

Allen might have the MVP trophy. But Brady might be the architect other franchises want to steal. And for head coach Sean McDermott, who’s already navigating a simmering hot seat, that potential loss could be devastating.

Josh Allen ranked number 1 on Top 10 QBs list

Despite all the external noise, the football world is giving Josh Allen his flowers. This week, Fox Sports named Allen the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL heading into 2025. It’s recognition for a season that combined production, leadership, and postseason performance.

The résumé backs it up: 28 passing touchdowns, 12 rushing scores, and 4,000+ total yards. He did it with a roster that lacked elite weapons and played behind an offensive line that faltered in big moments. He still powered Buffalo to the AFC Championship and out-dueled Lamar Jackson on the road in that matchup.

That playoff edge is what currently separates Allen from his closest competition.

Mahomes, ranked No. 2, didn’t post gaudy numbers—26 TDs, 11 INTs—but as always, he delivered in the postseason. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson came in at No. 3. His case? Strong as ever: career highs in yards and touchdowns, elite efficiency, and a dual-threat game that remains unmatched. But Allen’s timing—peaking in the playoffs—nudged him just ahead.

MVP votes and quarterback rankings aren’t just about numbers—they’re about momentum, timing, and postseason narrative. Allen got hot at the right time. He rose when others stumbled. And for now, the top spot is his to defend.

But make no mistake: Lamar Jackson is closing fast. The betting markets already see it. And if Jackson keeps putting up historic numbers and finishes strong this year, the crown could shift again. For now, Josh Allen is on top. But the MVP shadow behind him is growing.