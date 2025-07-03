Bills News: Sean McDermott Gets Concerning James Cook Update After RB Tipped to Attend Training Camp

James Cook is sprinting into camp with momentum. After leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024 and ranking fifth in yards before contact per rush at 3.1, his stock is soaring. He also holds the most career rushing yards (2,638) among 2022 draftees. His position coach, Kelly Skipper, says Cook’s “whole game came together” last year, citing improved strength and physical play. He’s not fading, he’s here to prove he’s worth every penny. The RB even debuted Cook III on his jersey at minicamp, a small tweak with big meaning. He showed up, shoulder‑pad ready, delivering the message, he’s invested in winning. But all of these came amid contract tension!

James Cook ran with the starters, took his reps, answered media questions with a shrug and a smile. That’s what makes this situation so compelling for HC Sean McDermott. Cook wants to be there. But he also wants to be paid like the engine he’s becoming in the Bills‘ new offensive identity. He confirmed he will attend the training camp starting July 23. But when the reporters asked if he would practice or hold out after reporting, he replied, “I don’t know, man. We’ll see when camp comes”. That’s the twist!

Brandon Beane, the ever-calculated GM, said there’s been no indication of a hold-in, maybe not publicly. But the situation is getting intense. The franchise only has $100,700 cap space, while James Cook wants more. He mentioned on Instagram Live that he wants $15 million per year, a threshold only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey have crossed. “Because we do a lot and I think we should be valued more,” he told reporters about the RB position.

The Bills opened their wallet this offseason, but not for James Cook. Instead, they handed out extensions to three of his 2022 draft classmates, WR Khalil Shakir (4 years, $53 million), LB Terrel Bernard (4 years, $50 million), and CB Christian Benford (4 years, $76 million). They also inked DE Greg Rousseau to a four-year, $80 million deal and restructured QB Josh Allen’s contract to create cap flexibility. Meanwhile, Cook, coming off a great 1,009-yard, 16-TD season, waits.

The money is flowing, just not to the guy who led the team in touchdowns and touches. That’s not an oversight, that’s a message. While he is awaiting his big purse, the coaches want him to work hard and become a better version of himself.

Bills coach wants James Cook to put in hard work

James Cook may have racked up numbers last season. But inside the building, the message is clear: good isn’t enough. Coaches are talking about something different. “You can’t stay the same,” RB coach Kelly Skipper said during minicamp. “You got to chase perfection.” The part of RB’s game draws the most internal focus? Pass protection. Skipper didn’t sugarcoat it. “He can do it, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’s just how many times and just being ready and don’t get caught off guard.” That’s the highlight!

Sean McDermott’s coach believes James Cook has the tools, but not yet the consistency. Cook’s raw talent and 2024 breakout aren’t in question. But Buffalo’s expectations are higher now, especially for a player seeking a top-tier contract. What Skipper laid out wasn’t criticism, it was a blueprint. That’s the version Cook needs to become if he wants to reset the market.

For now, Cook’s doing the work. But the climb toward perfection doesn’t stop at 2,638 yards (his career-yards stats).