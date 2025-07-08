Bills News: Sean McDermott Under Pressure to Extend James Cook’s Contract After RB’s NFL Top 100 Appearances

James Cook wasn’t just good in 2024, he was elite. Leading the league with 16 rushing TDs, earning two straight Pro Bowls, and topping all 2022 draftees with 2,638 career rushing yards, he put his strong foot forward for a contract extension. The RB reportedly wants $15 million a year, putting him in the same pay grade as Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. But the Bills have less than $101K in cap space. Can HC Sean McDermott keep him?

James Cook’s rise isn’t just happening on the stat sheet, it’s happening on the league’s radar. He just came 89th in the NFL Top 100 list, his first appearance on the prestigious list. This solidifies what Bills fans already knew, Cook is no longer a breakout candidate. But the timing of that recognition? That’s what’s turning heads in Buffalo’s front office, especially McDermott’s. For the coach, the Top 100 nod isn’t just a feather in Cook’s cap, it’s a siren blaring in the middle of a contract standoff.

Cook wants top-tier money. And now he’s got league-wide validation to back it up. He’s not holding out yet, but the signs are there. He was the only player to skip OTAs. He rolled into minicamp with Cook III on his jersey, sending a not-so-subtle message that he’s entering a new era. One where he’s not just showing up to work, he’s expecting to get paid like the engine of the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) Expand Post

AD

Moreover, his teammate TE Dalton Kincaid also shared Jimbo’s tremendous achievement on his Instagram story. But that puts Sean McDermott in a tough spot. His team is evolving. Josh Allen’s still the centerpiece, but with Stefon Diggs gone and a revamped receiving corps, Cook represents continuity and explosiveness. Last year, he wasn’t just racking up touchdowns, he was leading the team in touches and redefining their ground game.

Sean McDermott gets an update about James Cook’s training camp

What’s intriguing, though, is how all of this momentum collides with tension behind the scenes. Cook’s clearly all-in when it comes to football. His position coach, Kelly Skipper, raved about how his “whole game came together” last year, strength, vision, and contact balance.

He ran like a man who’d unlocked something. And yet, as dominant as he was, there’s still that elephant in the room, the contract. He hasn’t shown up at OTAs. But he is likely ready to attend training camp on July 23. But when asked if he’ll practice or sit out once he arrives? His answer, “I don’t know, man. We’ll see when camp comes.” That’s not hesitation, it’s leverage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean McDermott will be on the hot seat for real if they play without their premier RB. From the front office angle, Brandon Beane’s playing it cool. No signs of a hold-in, he says. But reality hits harder than optimism. In a league where running backs are often undervalued, Jimbo is drawing a line in the turf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tricky part? Everyone knows he’s earned the talk. Cook led the team in touches and touchdowns, yet the payday hasn’t followed. That’s not a coincidence. Whether that sparks friction or fire remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure. James Cook is sprinting toward his breakout moment, and if Buffalo blinks, someone else will back the truck up.