Bills News: Sean McDermott’s Ex-CB Eyes Dolphins Move As Chase Claypool Announces NFL Return

Ever since Sean McDermott rolled into The City of Light, building a wall on defense has become the Bills’ go-to offseason tradition. From flashy free-agent signings to sneaky-good draft picks, Buffalo’s made it clear—they’ll never stop reinforcing the trenches. But now, some of McDermott’s old defensive backs are now back in the headlines. One name in particular? Rasul Douglas. The veteran CB, who once brought energy to Bills Mafia, might just be heading south after all.

To rewind, Douglas started 15 games for the Bills last season after being scooped up at the 2023 trade deadline. He instantly became a core part of the secondary. But when the offseason arrived, Buffalo decided not to bring him back. That move sent Douglas into free agency—where, as per Miami Herald insider Barry Jackson, he got a call from the Dolphins. Miami reportedly made a contract offer. Surprisingly, Douglas turned it down.

Still, the door isn’t closed. In fact, a few weeks ago, Jackson shared that both sides are keeping things warm. “The Dolphins have maintained contact with Bills free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, who rejected a Miami offer in May,” he reported. “He remains a possibility.” And now, with more chatter surfacing, that possibility is starting to feel more real. Especially with Jalen Ramsey’s uncertain status in South Beach, the idea of Douglas donning aqua and orange doesn’t sound too far-fetched.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Adding fuel to the fire, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus predicted the Dolphins will sign Douglas. And he didn’t sugarcoat why. “Rumors of a Jalen Ramsey trade this summer create a dire need for starting-caliber cornerbacks in Miami,” Cameron wrote. “While the sample is small, the Dolphins posted just a 53.6 PFF coverage grade without Ramsey on the field in 2024.” Well, the numbers don’t lie.

Moreover, Cameron pointed to scheme fit as a major reason why the pairing makes sense. “Rasul Douglas may be a name to target in Miami’s Cover 2-heavy scheme (19.7%, third in NFL), a coverage he excelled in last season, having earned a 74.4 PFF coverage grade.” But Douglas isn’t the only one; another Sean McDermott’s ex-Bill is trying to land somewhere new.

Chase Claypool & his NFL comeback dreams take flight after Bills exit

The past year hasn’t been kind to Chase Claypool. After signing with the Bills last offseason, the ex-Steelers’ fresh start cut short before it even began. A brutal toe injury sidelined him in August, and just like that, his Buffalo stint ended with an injury settlement. But now, the former Notre Dame star is hungry for redemption and letting his workouts do the talking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Claypool gave fans a raw look at his journey back through Instagram. “I tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year,” he wrote. Moreover, he is strong-willed for a comeback where he will “let his actions speak for themselves.”

And he’s not just hoping—it’s a belief that’s driving him. “I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years.” Still, there’s no bad blood with Buffalo.

Claypool took a moment to thank Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and Brandon Beane for giving him a shot. While things fizzled out in The City of Light, let’s not forget—this is a guy who put up 1,700 yards and 11 TDs in his first two years. That fire is still there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with camps just around the corner, Claypool could be on a few radars—especially if injuries or depth issues hit. Whether it’s a fresh call-up or a mid-camp chance, the league might just come knocking again.