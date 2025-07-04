Bills News: Veteran Clears Stance on Buffalo Return as Sean McDermott Set to Battle Packers for CB

Ever since Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane took charge in The City of Light, stacking the trenches has been their offseason obsession. From big-name signings to mid-round draft picks, the Buffalo front office hasn’t let a year go by without boosting the D-line. And this offseason was no different. Beane went out and grabbed Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency, then doubled down in the draft by selecting TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker. With Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, and AJ Epenesa already in place—plus 2024 picks DeWayne Carter and Javon Solomon—Buffalo’s defensive line room is now absolutely loaded. But is it really?

It’s no surprise that the Bills cracked the top five in PFF’s defensive line rankings. As per analyst Zoltán Buday, “The Bills’ unit might lack a true star—none of their defensive linemen ranked among the top 10 players at their positions in PFF overall grades in 2024—but there are no obvious weak links and it is one of the NFL’s deeper defensive lines.” Sure, the group might not have a headliner, but its overall depth could make life miserable for opposing QBs. But now, an even bigger opportunity might be brewing—this time in the secondary.

Former Bills CB and current free agent Stephon Gilmore shared his intentions on The Money Down Podcast, stating, “I think, yeah, I want to play this year. It’s just gotta be the right situation. You know what I’m saying? So it’s gotta be the right situation for me. So I’m not just gonna sign anywhere. You know what I’m saying? So it gotta be the right situation. I still love the game. I still can contribute and it’s gotta be the right place.”

Stephon Gilmore 5 before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Naturally, the podcast crew started tossing out ideas. That’s when Sojourn Shelton jumped in, hyped about two potential landing spots. “I ain’t gonna lie, both would be crazy for real. LA on paper is a piece away,” he said. “And then Buffalo too. Buffalo been knocking on the door for the past couple years. They just need their piece of weight.”

And sure enough, the moment created a buzz. The host couldn’t hold back, urging Gilmore, “I’m just saying come on home, come bring it home to Bills Mafia.” And Gilmore? He didn’t dodge. “You gotta make a call, man.” That response alone says it all—he’s not shutting the door on a Buffalo return.

However, there’s a twist. While Sean McDermott and Bills Mafia might be dreaming of a Gilmore reunion, word around the league suggests the Packers could throw their hat in the ring, too.

Sean McDermott set to battle the Packers for Stephon Gilmore?

To be fair, no one really expected the Packers to bounce back this fast after Aaron Rodgers’ exit. But with Jordan Love stepping up big last season, Green Bay made sure it wasn’t just a one-year wonder. Though their playoff run ended early in the Wild Card, the front office got right back to work. Most of the roster’s been addressed heading into training camp. But the hole left by Jaire Alexander’s release at cornerback is still wide open. And that’s where Sean McDermott enters the frame—with both the Bills and Packers eyeing the same veteran: Stephon Gilmore.

Yardbarker’s Matthew Schmidt noted, “Gilmore may not be the same superstar who won the Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2019, but he still managed a productive campaign with the Minnesota Vikings last season, registering 56 tackles, an interception and nine passes defended.” And yes, he added, “It’s hard to envision a better fit than the Packers right now.”

Naturally, Buffalo fans remember what Gilmore once brought to The City of Light. Drafted tenth overall in 2012, he made the Pro Bowl with the Bills in 2016 before becoming a star in New England. That 2019 campaign was legendary—53 tackles, six interceptions, and 20 passes batted down. No wonder he took home the Defensive Player of the Year.

Now, Green Bay’s relying on Nate Hobbs to lead the cornerback unit, but behind him, things get shaky. Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon are still developing, which makes a Gilmore signing feel like a no-brainer. So at this point, it’s down to who makes the move first—Sean McDermott’s Bills or the Packers.