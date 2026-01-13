NFL Announces Decision on Josh Allen’s Bills Ahead of Divisional Round Games

The Buffalo Bills are one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LX, yet their road to glory has never looked tougher. After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars and breaking the shackles of their playoff on-road win, Josh Allen and co will have to face the no. 1 seed in the AFC during the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Just announced: The NFL Divisional Round schedule: Saturday: – 4:30 ET: Bills @ Broncos ON CBS,” posted Ari Meirov on X.