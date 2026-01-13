brand-logo
NFL Announces Decision on Josh Allen’s Bills Ahead of Divisional Round Games

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 13, 2026 | 7:13 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Buffalo Bills are one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LX, yet their road to glory has never looked tougher. After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars and breaking the shackles of their playoff on-road win, Josh Allen and co will have to face the no. 1 seed in the AFC during the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday.

“Just announced: The NFL Divisional Round schedule: Saturday: – 4:30 ET: Bills @ Broncos ON CBS,” posted Ari Meirov on X.

