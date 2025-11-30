NFL Announces Punishment Decision Against Josh Allen’s Bills Offense

The Buffalo Bills walked out of their Week 12 matchup with a 23-19 loss. Josh Allen was sacked eight times, his season high, and threw two picks. But the shock didn’t end there. Instead, another twist hit the Bills’ offense after the loss, making a rough night even worse.

On Saturday, the league dropped its weekly fine list, and Buffalo’s fullback, Reggie Gilliam, was hit with an $11,111 fine. The NFL punished Gilliam for unnecessary roughness, specifically for the use of the helmet. Apart from the fine, the timing of this punishment is what makes things worse for Reggie. The Bills’ offense had already taken enough hits on the field, and now one of its most physical players got tagged off it.

Later, the league explained the reasoning behind the penalties.

“To protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures,” which showed exactly why fines keep coming each week.

Meanwhile, the fine marked Gilliam’s first of the season. The Bills Mafia had mixed reactions, but the numbers told their own story. Gilliam was also the only player from Buffalo fined in Week 12. However, he became the third Bills player fined over the last two weeks. Joey Bosa and Ty Johnson already took hits of $17,389 and $10,777 for a hit on a quarterback and an obscene gesture.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20251102_kdn_fb5_559

Interestingly, Gilliam has barely touched the ball this year. He has no carries, one catch for two yards, and 179 offensive snaps, which is only 24 percent. Yet even with limited usage, the league still found something to flag. And that made the Bills’ long week even longer. However, amid all of this, one Bills player avoided punishment.

Josh Allen’s teammate escaped punishment

Josh Allen found himself at the center of a messy moment against the Texans. He threw a costly interception in the second quarter, and the play almost turned into a pick six. The officials paused the game to review what happened.

The replay showed Allen’s deep shot to Elijah Moore got picked by Calen Bullock, who sprinted the length of the field for a score. But the celebration didn’t last. The officials threw a flag on Derek Barnett for a blindside block on Dawson Knox, who tried to slow Bullock down. The penalty wiped away the touchdown.

Later, the league inspected Barnett’s block. The blindside hit fit the rulebook’s description of forcible contact toward his own end line. Still, the NFL’s Gameday accountability report on Saturday showed no fine for Barnett. Barnett has already racked up four fines in his career, totaling $60,954.

This time, though, he avoided another hit to his wallet. So, unlike Reggie Gilliam, Barnett will be happy.