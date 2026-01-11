NFL Announces Punishment for Josh Allen’s Offense After ‘Violent Gesture’

Right now, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are locked in for a Wild Card clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After steamrolling the New York Giants 35-8, Buffalo punched its ticket as the AFC’s No. 6 seed. However, before the focus fully shifted to River City, the league stepped in with news no one expected.

Less than 24 hours before kickoff against Jacksonville, the NFL dropped fines on multiple players from the Bills’ win over the Jets. Most notably, offensive tackle Tylan Grable landed on the list. The league fined him $5,569 for unsportsmanlike conduct tied to a “violent gesture”.

The league’s decision, coming just before the playoffs, drew extra attention to the on-field incident. The action came right after Ty Johnson capped a drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

The incident occurred with 11:48 left in the second quarter. At that point, the Bills were leading the Jets 7-0 in a 3rd-and-6 situation. The flag on Grable stemmed from a rough exchange with Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood during a Ty Johnson touchdown run, an action that officials missed in real-time but was later caught by the league’s disciplinary review.

Meanwhile, he was not alone. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive back Jordan Hancock also received fines from that same afternoon against the Jets.

Both Epenesa and Hancock were penalized for plays early in the third quarter. This followed a strong fourth-down stop by Buffalo. Epenesa was fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct after removing his helmet. Meanwhile, Hancock lost $5,111 for unnecessary roughness on what the league labeled a late hit.

Still, there is a process in place. Epenesa actually drew a flag on the play, which mattered. If either player wants to appeal, the door stays open.

According to the league, “Cases are heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA.” After that point, the decisions made are final and binding.”

The league’s disciplinary review wasn’t limited to the Bills, as several Jets players also faced fines for their actions in the contentious matchup.

The NFL punished multiple Jets players after their loss to the Bills

First, the NFL added another layer to a rough ending for Gang Green. Two Jets players were disciplined for moments that stood out late in their Week 18 meeting with the Bills.

On Saturday, the league announced defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan was fined $5,722 for unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting. The incident came with 3:03 left in the third quarter, a moment that summed up the frustration felt across the sideline at MetLife Stadium.

Then, the fines did not stop there. Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor also heard from the league office. He was hit with a $6,111 fine for unnecessary roughness and use of the helmet. That play came with just 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. At that point, the result was sealed, but emotions were still boiling over for Gang Green.

Meanwhile, the bigger picture was even tougher to swallow for Jets Nation. The Jets were routed 35-8 by Josh Allen and the Bills, closing the year at 3-14 while Buffalo finished strong at 12-5. Despite overseeing one of the worst defensive seasons in recent NFL history, the Jets chose to retain head coach Aaron Glenn. Even more glaring, the defense failed to record a single interception all season, something that had not happened since tracking began back in 1933.

Finally, head coach Aaron Glenn did not sugarcoat the moment.

“Obviously, the game was disappointing,” he said. “The only thing that I can think about is moving on to next year.”

While the Jets head into an offseason of soul-searching, the Bills must hope that these post-game fines serve as a final lesson in discipline before the unforgiving pressure of the NFL playoffs begins.