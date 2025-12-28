NFL Announces Punishment on Josh Allen’s Offense for Week 16 Incident

Essentials Inside The Story Bills' Dion Dawkins fined after costly Myles Garrett incident

Discipline concerns linger despite Bills’ crucial win

Josh Allen faces Eagles with key weapons uncertain

The Buffalo Bills got the win they needed against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, but it never felt as clean as it should have. Too many little things went sideways. And while left tackle Dion Dawkins is usually one of the steadiest players on the field, one snap got away from him, and he got punished for it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One play against Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett ended with Dawkins being fined $11,593 for helmet opening. On the play, Dawkins’ hands slid up and caught Garrett’s helmet, pulling it loose.

It happened before Cleveland trimmed the deficit to three points late in the fourth quarter. On a third-and-4, Josh Allen dropped back and fired an incomplete pass toward Khalil Shakir. Dawkins was locked in with Garrett off the edge, and as the rush closed, his hands rode up into Garrett’s helmet, popping it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins 73 walks off of the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on December 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Bills at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412083344

There was no flag thrown in the moment, which made the fine feel like a bit of a surprise when it showed up later in the week.

The NFL rulebook defines helmet opening as “illegally grabbing, pulling, or twisting an opponent’s facemask/helmet opening, leading to penalties (15 yards) and post-game monetary fines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This marked the seventh fine or penalty-related discipline of Dawkins’ career. It was his first fine since December 2024, when he was tagged for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Rams. All told, Dawkins has now been fined $88,825 over his career, with past issues ranging from chop blocks to fighting and taunting, in addition to unnecessary roughness.

There’s no question how important he is to Josh Allen and this offense. But discipline does matter. Dawkins has been flagged nine times this season and ranks near the bottom among tackles in penalties. He needs to clean that up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And while we’re at Josh Allen, he might be a little short-handed going into the Eagles matchup.

Josh Allen loses critical weapons

The Buffalo Bills are barely a day away from their Week 17 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, and at least there’s some good news to start with. Josh Allen will be out there. After getting dinged up in last week’s win over the Browns, the quarterback has progressed well through the week and is good to go. That alone matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that might be where the comfort ends for Buffalo. The Bills could be thin on offense. Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are both listed as questionable for Sunday, and that’s not nothing. Both are dealing with knee injuries, and while they returned to practice Friday on a limited basis, they had back-to-back DNPs earlier in the week.

If neither can go, the depth chart gets uncomfortable fast. Fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes is the only tight end currently on the active roster behind them. There’s also undrafted rookie Keleki Latu on the practice squad, but it would be a surprise if Sean McDermott chose this game, against this opponent, to roll the dice there.

On the other side of the ball, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones have already been ruled out for the home finale. That’s a lot of size and experience missing up front against an Eagles team that doesn’t mind leaning on you for four quarters. So yeah, it sets up as a tough night for Buffalo and Josh Allen.