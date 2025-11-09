NFL Confirms Several Punishments for Josh Allen and Bills Following Win Over Chiefs

The NFL has fined multiple Buffalo Bills players following their intense Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Josh Allen was fined $14,491 for making a banned celebration gesture after scoring a touchdown in against the Chiefs. This marks his fourth fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

After scoring a 1-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 28–13 lead, Allen made a throat-slashing gesture, according to multiple reports. With the league cracking down on excessive celebrations, the penalty came as no surprise.

Allen’s teammate, wide receiver Elijah Moore, was also fined $13,888 for a similar violation, reportedly for making a throat-slashing gesture. This is believed to be Moore’s first fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. And they weren’t the only ones penalized.

Running back Ty Johnson was also fined $10,778 for unnecessary roughness (facemask), while cornerback Christian Benford received a $14,714 fine for the same reason (use of the helmet). On the other hand, the Chiefs walked away from the game without any penalties.

As for the Bills’ quarterback, he actually avoided a fine earlier this season. During Buffalo’s 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, he was reportedly seen making a finger-g– gesture, as per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post on X. That should have resulted in a fine under league rules.

This was after he took a hit from the Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. However, he wasn’t penalized. It’s possible that his gesture didn’t officially violate any regulations.

But the league has recently cracked down on such celebrations. Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was fined $14,491 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (obscene gesture) after what he believed was a harmless 2 pumps celebration.

Now, the Bills’ QB wasn’t only racking up fines in the game. He also set quite a few records.

Josh Allen set a record in the game vs. the Chiefs

The 2024 MVP has already made history. He’s now the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and has also scored a passing or rushing TD in an incredible 47 straight games. There’s more to his feats.

He also set a new Bills franchise record with an 88.5% completion rate. With this, he broke his own record of 84.0% from a win over the Miami Dolphins back in 2023. And he’ll have plenty of time to break more records this season.

Moreover, he was able to extend the winning streak against the Chiefs. This is the Bills’ fifth straight win against the Chiefs. However, the real test will be in the playoffs.

While the Bills have managed to win against the Chiefs in the regular season, they haven’t been able to do so in the playoffs. So, it will be interesting to see if Allen and the squad can dethrone the Chiefs there, too.