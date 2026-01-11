NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Gabe Davis Injury Update After Bills WR Got Carted Off Against Jaguars

Tough news for the Buffalo Bills. The fourth quarter of the Wild-Card game saw wide receiver Gabe Davis go down with a leg injury. Against the Jaguars, he was forced out of the game after enduring a heavy hit to his leg during an incomplete pass attempt. The latest update isn’t looking good.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NFL injury analyst David J. Chao, the injury appeared to stem from a direct blow to the thigh, which likely caused the knee to buckle. All signs point to at least an MCL sprain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned as the story is still developing.