NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Gabe Davis Injury Update After Bills WR Got Carted Off Against Jaguars

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 11, 2026 | 3:58 PM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

Tough news for the Buffalo Bills. The fourth quarter of the Wild-Card game saw wide receiver Gabe Davis go down with a leg injury. Against the Jaguars, he was forced out of the game after enduring a heavy hit to his leg during an incomplete pass attempt. The latest update isn’t looking good. 

According to NFL injury analyst David J. Chao, the injury appeared to stem from a direct blow to the thigh, which likely caused the knee to buckle. All signs point to at least an MCL sprain. 

Stay tuned as the story is still developing. 

