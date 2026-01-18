brand-logo
NFL Issues Statement on Refs’ Controversial Broncos INT Call After Bills’ Playoff Loss

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 18, 2026 | 12:12 PM EST

A call in New York ultimately decided the AFC divisional round matchup between the Broncos and the Bills. The Bo Nix-led Denver emerged victorious in overtime, but only after a controversial call. While the game was full of incredible moments, the biggest talking point was the interception call in overtime. Addressing the uproar caused by the decision, the NFL issued clarification from the league’s rules analyst, Walt Anderson, on NFL Game Day.

“As the receiver’s going to the ground, as soon as he hits the ground, the ball is immediately loose,” Anderson said. “That would be an incomplete pass if comes out and hits the ground. Here, the ball never hits the ground.”

The incident occurred as the Bills had the ball at their 36-yard line, facing third down with 11 yards to go. Quarterback Josh Allen threw a deep ball over to receiver Brandin Cooks as Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian was in coverage. Cooks made a leaping catch, but the ball ended up out of his hands to McMillian’s almost immediately after he landed on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon…

