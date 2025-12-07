NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Josh Allen Incident

The situation became intense at the 8:49 mark of the third quarter in the Week 13 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward came up to quarterback Josh Allen and bumped his helmet before murmuring something. He even twisted left guard David Edwards‘ arm and pushed him away. A few days later, the league finally took action, issuing a lengthy bill of penalties to both sides.

The NFL fined the Steelers’ defensive player $11,593 for “taunting” under the “unsportsmanlike conduct” category.

Things were pretty heated during the game. Referees also penalized Heyward for 15 yards after the play.

While Heyward was more vocal about the rough plays during the post-game conference, the signal caller brushed off such concerns from his end.

“Being kneed in my stomach?” Heyward said of the play. “And then just jawing back and forth. I’m ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they’re protected, but I’m not. It just pisses me off.”

When a reporter asked whether it was Josh Allen who kneed him during the first quarter, the defensive player had an immediate response.

“Yes,” Heyward confirmed. “That’s exactly what I’m saying.”

When asked if Allen did it on purpose, Heyward said “yes” again.

But Allen played it cool. He didn’t take it seriously and guided the Bills to a 26-7 win.

Allen had already done his post-game conference before Heyward made his comments. But he didn’t hesitate to address it as the reporters asked him.

“Maybe (got me going) a little bit,” Allen said. “We love the competitiveness out of this game. He’s such a great player. Sometimes, you need fire like that to get you going.”

The game was intense, and both sides needed a win. Players made multiple mistakes, forcing the league to fine them.

The Bills-Steelers battle brought financial troubles for both sides

In the second quarter, receiver DK Metcalf scored a touchdown. He pulled off the “too small” celebration on cornerback Christian Benford. But the league deemed it a “violent gesture” and fined him $14,491 under the “unsportsmanlike conduct” category. The referees also enforced a 15-yard penalty.

Metcalf has been fined $12,172 previously. It was after he put his fingers in Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker’s face mask in Week 8.

Linebacker Payton Wilson also received two more fines of $7,066 each. The first one was for “unnecessary roughness” in the second quarter. It cost the Steelers 12 yards. The second fine was for a blindside block a few seconds after the third quarter, which the league categorized as “unnecessary roughness” again.

The Buffalo Bills also received two fines.

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis used his helmet against the cornerback James Pierre, who got injured and later returned. The NFL fined him $6,500 for the use of the helmet under “unnecessary roughness.”

Around the 13:57 mark in the third quarter, defensive end AJ Epenesa punched the ball out of DK Metcalf’s hands with no play in action. The referees saw it and enforced a 15-yard penalty. The league also fined him $11,593 for “taunting” under “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

With total fines from the game reaching $50k, it put a hole in either team’s purses. But the game intensity sometimes takes over the outcome, doesn’t it?