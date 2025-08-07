NFL Rumors: Sean McDermott to Give Up on Damar Hamlin as Injuries Consume Bills HC

The Buffalo Bills retooled their defense this offseason as if their survival in the league depended on it. Because remember how the Bills did not cut it last season? Their narrow 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship exposed some serious flaws – especially in the defense. So, we all know that despite the NFL becoming more offense-friendly, defense still wins championships. And the Bills’ HC Sean McDermott saw it all too well. That’s why he used six of Buffalo’s nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on defense. Was it enough?

Sean McDermott went after cornerbacks and defensive linemen hard. However, that wasn’t enough, so McDermott then brought in Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency to strengthen the line. On top of that, the Bills reunited with former star Tre’Davious White. The team’s message was clear: defense needed a reset. But what about the weakest link in the team’s defense? That’s where the story gets interesting and… emotional.

Remember how a few years ago, a Bills player had an on-field collapse during a game? Yeah. That was Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. He had collapsed due to cardiac arrestand it had shaken up the entire NFL community. But Hamlin did not give up. He returned to practice within months and played his first full season in 2024. He recorded 62 solo tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. More importantly, he showed resilience. Now, his story has become one of the most inspiring ones out there in football. But is it enough to keep his starting spot? Apparently not.

Rumors now suggest that Sean McDermott is planning to move on from Hamlin as the starting safety. And this might not be just about performance – it’s also about upside. Hamlin was one of the weaker defenders analytically last season. Even though he recently said that he’s been playing with peace and trusts his coaches more this year, it seems that the Bills want something more in his position. That ‘something’ might be Cole Bishop. Per @nflrums on X.com, “#Bills S Damar Hamlin is listed as the backup safety to Cole Bishop on the initial depth chart.”

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Cole Bishop was taken as the 60th overall. He did not get to start last season due to injury, but he still played in 16 games, racking up 40 tackles, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. ESPN’s Ben Solak recently stated that Cole Bishop is one of the 20 most important second-year players this season. Why? Speed.

Cole Bishop has the range Sean McDermott’s system demands. Besides, Taylor Rapp, the other starting safety for the Bills, needs a rangy partner behind him as he has been more effective close to the line of scrimmage. Damar Hamlin doesn’t have that trait, but Cole Bishop does. It makes sense, then, that McDermott slotted Bishop as the starter opposite Rapp on the Bills’ first depth chart of the preseason. That leaves Hamlin as the backup. A tough call, yes, but one McDermott had to make. Does this mean Hamlin won’t see the field? Not necessarily.

Modern NFL defenses rotate often, especially in the secondary. Injuries happen. Extra defensive backs get used all the time in nickel and dime packages. And if Cole Bishop struggles or suffers a setback, Damar Hamlin will be the first guy up. His leadership and understanding of the defense still make him valuable. And Sean McDermott might need that depth sooner than expected.

Sean McDermott faces more challenges as injuries take over the Bills’ camp

Buffalo thought that this camp would represent a fresh start for McDermott’s squad. With Stefon Diggs gone and a new-look roster around Josh Allen, the Bills were hoping for stability. Instead, McDermott is managing a survival mission. Just a week into training camp, injuries have been hitting the Bills’ roster hard. Key starters have already been sidelined. Positional battles at training camp now have to be decided not by performance, but by who’s healthy enough to suit up. Not ideal.

Even the Bills’ WR1 hopeful Keon Coleman has been dealing with a nagging issue. The offensive line has already been rotating backups. WR Curtis Samuel has also been dealing with a hamstring problem. McDermott also finally ran out of patience with LB Baylon Spector, who has often been injured. The LB just got designated as waived. And the defensive backfield, once Sean McDermott’s strength, now looks dangerously thin. Can the Bills afford another season like last year?

Josh Allen played through a shoulder injury in 2024. The secondary collapsed down the stretch. And despite MVP-level offense, the defense couldn’t close games. That can’t happen again. Sean McDermott might appear calm in interviews, but behind the scenes, there’s urgency. He knows this team can’t waste another year chasing health and cohesion. At this point in time, every roster spot matters for the Bills. And tough calls just won’t be enough to cut it as the NFL season starts.