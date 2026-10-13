NFL Under Fire Over Controversial Ref Call Favoring Josh Allen & Bills During Rams Clash

One whistle, one change of heart, and suddenly the officials were facing questions. During Monday night’s Rams-Bills game, a fumble by Buffalo running back James Cook appeared to hand the ball to Los Angeles. But referee Scott Novak’s crew changed the ruling, leaving fans wondering why the decision had flipped. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates got to keep the ball, but the reversal soon became a talking point of its own.

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Novak’s crew initially awarded the recovery to Los Angeles, but officials then reversed the decision, allowing Buffalo to keep the ball. The unusual part was how quickly the original possession signal appeared to come before the crew changed course.

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The call drew extra scrutiny because the possession question came during a game in which both teams were fighting to seize momentum. The Rams took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter through Blake Corum’s one-yard touchdown run. Buffalo responded with a nine-play, 61-yard drive, capped by Allen’s seven-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman, to move ahead 19-14. Jaylen Watson’s defensive holding penalty and a 21-yard pass interference call on Quentin Lake gave Buffalo a helping hand on the drive.

With those calls already drawing attention, the fumble reversal only added fuel to the fire. However, that wasn’t the only controversial decision by the refs during the game. It also highlighted that even Bills were not saved from the poor calls by the referees.

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Later, the Bills were trailing the Rams 14-13 midway through the third quarter when they faced a second-and-21 near midfield. Josh Allen looked to connect with tight end Dalton Kincaid, but Rams defensive back Quentin Lake appeared to hold Kincaid down and prevent him from making a play on the pass.

The officials did not call defensive pass interference, drawing criticism from ESPN’s broadcast team. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman questioned the no-call, while rules analyst Russell Yurk agreed that the officials should have thrown a flag.

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Yurk: “Yeah, Troy, I agree with you. To me, that’s clearly a foul.”

Joe Buck: “I mean, that is a massive miss.”

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Yurk: “That should be defensive pass interference, which is a pretty good chunk of yards.”

Troy Aikman: “You said it, Joe. A huge non-call.”

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However, fans were majorly upset on how Cook lost the ball. They wanted to know why officials first gave it to the Rams, only to change their minds moments later.

Still, the sequence was enough to reignite complaints about NFL officiating. Fans did not hold back on social media. One reaction read:

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“Them reversing this call isn’t gonna cause an uproar because it’s the Bills.”

Another comment also reflected suspicions of preferential treatment.

“Nothing new when the Bills are playing..”

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Someone also wrote, “I think everyone knows why they did that.. its Josh and the Bills.”

One chimed in saying, “Please throw these refs into a pool of acid,” while another football fan wrote, “Josh Allen always gets ref help.”

Another fan focused on the crew’s initial decision that the referees completely botched the call by reversing a clear Rams turnover to rescue the Bills.

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“James Cook fumbled. Scott Novak’s crew initially give it to the Rams, but changes his mind and gives the ball back to Buffalo. Weekly officiating incompetence.”

One commentator exclaimed how absurdly fast the referee changed the call without having a clear view of who actually recovered the football.

“Show how quickly the red made the possession call with no angle or recovery by any team 🤣”

Ultimately, the controversy may linger longer than the whistle itself. Until officials provide a clearer explanation of why the possession decision changed, fans will keep replaying the moment and asking the same question: was it a correct reversal, or another call the NFL needs to explain?