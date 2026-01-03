NFL Veteran Not Chasing Targets Could Help Josh Allen and Co. Find Offensive Rhythm After Crushing Loss vs. Eagles

The Buffalo Bills have been searching all season for stability at wide receiver. First came the signing of veteran Mecole Hardman, who ended up on IR; then came veteran Brandin Cooks. And against the Philadelphia Eagles, it finally clicked. Despite being a 12-year veteran, he is not asking for increased targets, which is great news for Josh Allen’s offense.

While previewing Buffalo’s Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets, Bills presenter Maddy Glab highlighted how Cooks has approached his role, even coming off his best game in a Bills uniform.

“One thing about Cooks that we’ve heard from the offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, and other players is that Cooks is here to help the team win. He’s not asking for more targets. He’s happy to do whatever it takes and brings a lot of juice to the locker room,” she said.

The Bills didn’t win the game, falling by one point, but Cooks’ performance was one of the few clear positives. He made his presence felt early, hauling in a 50-yard strike from Allen in the first quarter. By the end of the night, he finished with four catches on six targets for 101 yards, averaging 25 yards per reception.

Fellow Bills presenter Chris Brown pointed out how that vertical element could change the way defenses play Buffalo moving forward.

“I think going forward, it’s something that defensive coordinators have to account for in their defense. I think it’s going to open up the intermediate areas for guys like Shakir and Kincaid in the passing game,” he said.

That’s the ripple effect Buffalo has been missing. Before the Eagles game, Cooks’ tenure with the Bills had been quiet. Just one catch for 13 yards over his first four games. There wasn’t much rhythm, and the deep threat element was largely absent.

The Eagles game changed that. It was a reminder of what Cooks has been throughout his career and what he can still be when used the right way. If he keeps stretching the field without demanding the spotlight, he might end up doing more than just helping himself. He might help unlock the Bills’ offense when it matters most.

The Bills need to stretch their offense

So far this season, the Buffalo Bills have leaned heavily on one thing to get them where they are. The run game. It’s worked, too. Buffalo owns the second-best rushing attack in the league, averaging 156.4 yards per game. The passing numbers tell a different story. They rank 18th through the air at 232.6 yards per game, and there’s a pretty clear reason for that.

When you have James Cook in your backfield, you’re going to ride him. That’s just football. Cook has piled up 1,606 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging just over 100 yards per game. Josh Allen has done his part as well, adding 579 yards with his legs. Together, they’ve carried this offense for long stretches.

But there’s a ceiling to that approach. A strong run game can get you into January. It can keep you competitive week to week. What it usually doesn’t do on its own is win you a Super Bowl. At some point, you have to be able to throw the ball when everyone knows you need to.

That’s where Buffalo still has work to do. The passing game doesn’t need to outshine the run game, but it does need to be more consistent and more threatening. The emergence of Brandin Cooks as a legitimate deep option could help tilt things in the right direction. When defenses have to respect the ball going over their heads, space opens up underneath.

That space matters for players like Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Those intermediate areas are where this offense can really find balance. Right now, they’re often crowded because defenses are comfortable playing forward.

You can only ask so much of Cook and Josh Allen to do everything. Eventually, the receivers have to be part of the equation. If the Bills can get more production through the air, the offense unlocks. And so does the path to the Super Bowl.