Bills OC says Josh Allen Would Give up His MVP for 1 Simple Reason After QB secured biggest NFL Contract

The ghosts of Buffalo Bills past whisper tales of almosts. Four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early ’90s – the ‘Four Falls of Buffalo’ – a testament to incredible consistency met with ultimate heartbreak. It’s a legacy of grit etched into the rust-belt soul of Western New York, a legacy that current franchise cornerstone, Josh Allen, carries not as a burden, but as a burning torch. And after securing the richest guaranteed contract in NFL history this offseason – a cool $250 million (guaranteed) reason to smile – you’d think the reigning MVP might be kicking back, savoring the individual accolades. Think again.

Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady recently shed light on Allen’s true north during an interview. When asked if the superstar quarterback gifted him anything after winning the 2024 MVP or signing that massive extension, Brady’s answer cut straight to the core of who Allen is.

“The biggest gift for me was him winning the MVP,” Brady confessed. “We’re not in the business of individual accolades; we want team goals, and with team success comes individual recognition.” For Allen, the MVP trophy—the first by a Bills QB since Thurman Thomas in 1991—earned with a 77.3 QBR, 28 passing TDs, a mere 6 INTs, and another 12 rushing TDs is a symbol of collective effort, not personal glory. It’s validation for the grind, the sacrifice made alongside his teammates.

“Seeing him on that stage was special because I know how hard he works,” Brady continued. “He’d much rather have been playing the next day, but it takes a grind—week in and week out—through bumps, bruises, broken fingers and wrists to play at that level.” So there it is, Allen would gladly give up his MVP title if it meant playing the Championship games for a shot at Buffalo’s first Lombardi.

Allen’s value transcends stats and salary caps. It’s in the way he embodies the resilience of the city – working through injuries, trash-talking with gusto (voted #1 in the league), launching ‘Josh’s Jaqs’ cereal for the Oishei Children’s Hospital, and even investing in the family pistachio farm (joking about ‘Josh’s Nuts’). He’s the small-town kid turned cover star (yep, ‘Madden NFL 24’), preferring Frank Sinatra pre-game and fiercely guarding his privacy, even after marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The price of greatness & the weight of expectation for Allen

That relentless drive is carved into Allen’s DNA, forged on a 3,000-acre California cotton farm and hardened by being overlooked – zero FBS offers out of high school. It propelled him from emailing 1,000 coaches (landing only at Wyoming) to rewriting the Bills’ record books: franchise all-time TD leader (245, surpassing Jim Kelly), single-season passing yards (4,544 in 2020), passing TDs (37 in 2020), and completions (646 in 2021).

Allen’s NFL-record $250 M guaranteed isn’t a lump sum—it’s a rolling fortress built to shield the franchise and the player. Here’s how it deploys:

$147 M locked at signing (including a $56.7 M bonus that prorates like a delayed blitz against the cap)

Tiered triggers : $18 M of his 2027 salary guarantees in March 2026; $53.5 M of 2028 cash locks in March 2027

Final shields: $14 M roster bonus (2028) + $17.5 M salary (2029) guaranteed by March 2029

Why it matters: This isn’t just security—it’s mutual trust codified. Buffalo bets Allen stays elite through 2029. Allen bets the franchise builds contenders. If either fails? The guarantees create exit ramps.

His 2024 season was a masterclass in dual-threat dominance, etching his name in NFL lore:

First player ever with five consecutive 40+ total TD seasons.

with five consecutive 40+ total TD seasons. First player ever with 3 passing TDs and 3 rushing TDs in a single game (2024, Week 14 vs. Rams ).

with 3 passing TDs and 3 rushing TDs in a single game (2024, Week 14 vs. ). Broke Steve Young’s record for most multi-passing/rushing TD games in a season (5).

He’s the engine of an offense Brady revitalized with ‘Everybody Eats’ creativity, leading the league with 13 different TD scorers. Yet, the $330 million extension signed in March isn’t payment for past heroics; it’s an investment in the future Allen and Buffalo crave. As Brady poignantly put it: “He’s done more for me than I’ll ever do for him. He never owed me a gift, but winning that award for our organization, our team, our offense was very rewarding. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 smiles before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

While Mahomes’ 10-year, $477 M deal is a decade-long empire, Allen’s is a 6-year blitzkrieg:

Mahomes: Lower AAV ($47.7 M), longer runway, less guaranteed upfront

Allen: Higher short-term guarantees ($250 M > Mahomes’ $141 M), aggressive backload, built for now

Translation: Kansas City built a castle. Buffalo constructed a trebuchet aimed straight at Lombardi Trophies.

But beneath the entrepreneurial spirit and newfound Hollywood connection lies a singular obsession shared by every Bills fan shivering in the Highmark Stadium stands: bringing the Lombardi Trophy home. The MVP is nice. The record contract secures generations of Allens. Yet, both pale beside the ultimate prize Buffalo hasn’t tasted.

Josh Allen wouldn’t just give up his MVP for a Super Bowl ring; he’d trade it in a heartbeat. Because in Buffalo, true greatness isn’t measured in individual trophies or guaranteed millions. It’s measured in ending the drought, silencing the ghosts, and finally seeing blue and red confetti fall. That’s the only gift Allen, Brady, and ‘Bills Mafia’ truly desire. The rest is just noise on the path to glory.