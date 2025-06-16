Bills OC Wants Players to Struggle at Minicamp After Josh Allen Predicted to Fail

“Everybody Eats,” These two mere words sums up the entire coaching philosophy of the Bills OC Joe Brady. His mind works differently than most coordinators. The Bills Mafia saw it firsthand in 2023 when he became their interim offensive coordinator, fresh off a year and a half as the QB coach, working on Josh Allen. That season, they won 6 of their final 7 games to finish with 11-6 record, on top of the AFC East division.

Two years later, his approach hasn’t changed even a bit. He still wants his O-line to move like a unit. But this time, he also wants to include another factor. Struggle! And what’s his strategy to find the black holes his players get stuck in? During the June 12 episode of Centered on Buffalo podcast, the Bills OC revealed it all.

While talking about his off-season mindset, Joe Brady said, “You kind of put a lot on their plates, like you kind of want them to struggle a little bit. You want it to be a little hard, see what you can and cannot do. Try to get creative with some things, experimenting and then you kind of figure out kind of all right, who we’re going to be.“ Make no mistake, these are the things of just OTA and minicamps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: Instagram, brady_iv

AD

Josh Allen‘s coach is upgrading his approach as the games come nearer. In mid-July, when the players assemble for the training camp, he will work out with each player on their weakness. Brady added, “Then, as you get into training camp, (you) kind of just continue to chop wood at that.” That includes getting extra snaps on that particular drill the player struggles at, with added practice.

The emphasis of such kind is very important now. Their quarterback is under a lot of pressure. Just a few days ago, he was ranked below the sophomore QB Bo Nix in FOX rankings of the best QBs for their teams.

CBS reporter predicts another doomed year for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 season yet again wearing the label of Super Bowl contenders. They have the reigning NFL MVP in Josh Allen, a top-5 scoring offense from last year (30.9 PPG), and a defense that got rookies in the draft this year. Every year, they start well before failing at some stage (usually to the Chiefs).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As their leader, will Josh Allen end their SB drought in 2025? Probably not! CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin predicted failure for the signal caller this year as well. He wrote, “The absence of a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver plagues (Josh) Allen as he tries to carry Buffalo’s offense, and Sean McDermott’s shuffled secondary can’t hold up as the Bills go one-and-done for the first time since 2019.”

The departure of Stefon Diggs means Josh Allen now leads an offense without a traditional WR1. The current wide receiver room includes Joshua Palmer as their top receiver. Elijah Moore follows him as the second-in-command with hopes of filling the remaining gap with Laviska Shenault Jr. Even in the TE room, Dalton Kincaid will try to share the responsibility, but fans and analysts believe Josh Allen has to walk alone again this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If their lineup performs in the regular season, they are expected to once again meet the ‘Grim Reaper’ in the playoffs, where it matters. The Bills are talented, well-coached, and led by one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in football. But the margin for error is thinner than ever. The waiting game goes on for the Bills’ mafia, with no ending in sight.