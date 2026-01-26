Bills Officially Cut Ties With 4 Players as Josh Allen Remains Without HC After Philip Rivers Quits

The Bills are going through a massive transition. Following the lead of Sean McDermott, four key players have also bade goodbye to Josh Allen and co.
Practice squad players from teams that lost divisional playoff games are now officially free agents. Notable names include:
Edge Matt Judon
Edge Shaq Lawson
QB Shane Buechele
WR Quintez Cephus
DB K’Von Wallace
K Matthew Wright
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2026
