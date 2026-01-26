Bills Officially Cut Ties With 4 Players as Josh Allen Remains Without HC After Philip Rivers Quits

The Bills are going through a massive transition. Following the lead of Sean McDermott, four key players have also bade goodbye to Josh Allen and co.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Practice squad players from teams that lost divisional playoff games are now officially free agents,” reported Tom Pelissero on X. “Notable names include: Edge Matt Judon, Edge Shaq Lawson, QB Shane Buechele, WR Quintez Cephus, DB K’Von Wallace, K Matthew Wright.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…