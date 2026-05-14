“Bitter” Dion Dawkins Didn’t Hold Back After TSA Agent Made Astonishing Josh Allen-Drake Maye Comparison

On the field, Buffalo Bills’ left tackle Dion Dawkins is quite familiar with protecting quarterback Josh Allen. However, this instinct doesn’t just shut off during the offseason. He has often spoken of his brotherhood with Allen, which goes beyond the football field. On many occasions, they have been witnessed offering emotional support to each other.

Recently, sitting down with Raiders star Maxx Crosby, Dawkins opened up about the fierce loyalty he feels toward his teammates. The star offensive tackle explained how he found himself embroiled in a heated scouting debate with a TSA agent. He shared that a comparison of his teammate with the New England Patriots’ star Drake Maye left the Pro Bowler feeling ‘bitter.’

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“I’m so bitter for anybody in my conference,” he said. “Like, I was walking in the airport and one of the guys, like the TSA guys, and he was like, ‘What do you think about Drake Maye?’ I was like, ‘Good player.’ He was like, ‘He’s better than Josh, right?’ and I was like, ‘No.’”

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Their brotherhood was never more evident than during the 2025 postseason. Dawkins famously broke down in tears after hearing Allen take the blame for a tough divisional loss against the Broncos.

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“The secret to our chemistry is, I love Josh for who he is, man, and I treat him as my big little brother,” Dawkins told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “I don’t try to force any of my craziness on Josh; he doesn’t try to force any of his Cali country farm stuff on me. It just works. I’m going to help that kid do whatever he needs me to do for him to achieve his greatness.”

Dawkins has been pivotal to Allen’s success. In his MVP season, Allen was sacked a league low 14 times. According to PFF, Dawkins was credited with only three of them, showcasing how he is a shield to the QB.

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During the 2025 regular season, Dawkins acted as a wall on the blind side. He played in 957 offensive snaps and was ranked 31st among all offensive tackles in the league. His ability to neutralize elite pass rushers allowed Allen to remain the most dangerous dual-threat in football.

By anchoring the line, Dawkins ensured Allen had the security to throw for over 3,600 yards. These stats are enough to prove that their chemistry is as much about record-breaking stats as it is about unwavering loyalty.

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Are Drake Maye and Josh Allen Comparisons Justified?

For some time now, a debate between fans and experts has been going on to decide who’s better between Josh Allen and Drake Maye. The comparisons are not entirely baseless. Their physical structure is almost the same, with both of them being big-bodied, having rocket arms, and fast-paced to give any defensive coordinator nightmares.

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Josh Allen remains the gold standard for a more consistent performer in the league. However, Maye is still trying to prove he can harness the chaos the way Josh eventually did. But the latter proved his mettle last season while starting in 17 games for the Patriots. He racked up 4,394 passing yards, ranking 4th in the NFL last year. He also scored 31 passing touchdowns and a 72.0 completion percentage. Allen has spoken about these comparisons when he made candid remarks on Maye during the last season.

“I formed a good relationship with Drake Maye. Got to spend some time with him this offseason,” he said in an interview. “…an unbelievable guy. He’s still in the kid tier for me. You know, he’s younger than I am. So, he’s an unbelievable kid….a bright kid. He can spin the heck out of the ball. He moves well.”

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The last time these QBs met was in a memorable match on December 14. The Pats ran away with a 21-0 lead in the game, but the Bills responded in a style no one expected them to. They scored 35 of the last 45 points in the game, with Allen putting the team on his back by throwing three touchdown passes. The 35-31 triumph meant the Bills would get to their 10th win of the season, a feat they had achieved for the seventh season in a row.

Ultimately, picking between Maye and Allen depends on whether one wants a proven veteran or a rising star with a similar calibre in their team. In his eight years in the NFL, Allen has become a finished product who can carry a franchise on his back. But the fact that fans and experts are even having this conversation about the comparison between these two NFL stars speaks volumes about Maye’s potential.