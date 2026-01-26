Philip Rivers Makes Final Decision on Bills Head Coaching Job as Josh Allen Gets Bad News – Report

Following Sean McDermott’s firing, the Buffalo Bills have been desperately searching for a head coach. Out of all names, 44-year-old Philip Rivers’ name also came up. Initially called up for an interview, the latest announcement revealed the former quarterback making the final decision on his future HC gig.

“Philip Rivers is out of the Bills HC sweepstakes,” reported The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini on X. “After interviewing with Buffalo, he’s withdrawing himself from consideration, per sources.”

Although Rivers is the coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, he has no experience in coaching at the collegiate or professional levels. Despite that, he is an 18-year veteran in the NFL, having played 16 seasons with the Chargers and one season with the Colts before retiring after the 2020 season. He came out of retirement in 2025 to help the Colts after quarterback Dan Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Unfortunately, his record stood 0-3 in 2025.

While playing for the Colts, he was also open to the idea of coaching in the NFL.

“I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I could coach at this level,” Rivers said. “I know enough about the game and about the guys, and from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie, all that comes with it. But again, that’s not something that I’m sitting here pursuing.”

When Rivers came out of retirement, the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, was one of the many people who spoke in favor of the situation.

“[Rivers’ return is] really cool,” Allen said in December. “I didn’t know what to expect, obviously, when he came back, but it’s really awesome. Just the way that he’s gone back out there. He was deciphering that defense extremely well and making some plays for his team, and it was inspiring to watch.”

If Rivers had taken up the job, he could have become the second one to take up an HC job in the next season after his retirement. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin is the first one to achieve it. He played 12 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and became the coach of the Vikings in their debut NFL season after his retirement.

Unfortunately, Allen won’t be playing under Rivers, at least in 2026, after the latest announcement. Van Brocklin will remain the only person with the unique record. Following Rivers’ withdrawal, the Bills will have to wait until the Super Bowl is over to interview their next potential HC candidate.

The Super Bowl denied the Bills the opportunity to interview a potential HC candidate for the next two weeks

The Buffalo Bills have a list of potential candidates who can replace McDermott. While the Bills are continuing their search, they will have to postpone an interview with one of their targets, especially after the latest announcement.

“I’ve checked,” Sal Capaccio reported on X. “Been told teams can only have a second interview with a candidate this week if they had a first interview initially. The Bills did not with Kubiak, so they have to wait until after SB.”

Klint Kubiak, the OC of the Seattle Seahawks, is one of the most sought-after candidates for the HC position of various franchises. Several of them have already conducted an interview with him. However, the Bills have yet to have the first interview with him. With the Seahawks travelling to San Francisco for the Super Bowl, they will have to wait until it is over.

Kubiak has been a key factor in changing the Seahawks’ offense. In 2024, the franchise averaged 22.1 points per game and ranked 14th in total offense (332.2 YPG). After Kubiak became their OC, the figures improved to 28.4 PPG (4th) and 8th in total offense (351.4 YPG). With such figures, there’s no doubt why everyone is trying to land Kubiak.

Initially, Spotrac confirmed that coaching candidates on the Seahawks and Patriots are eligible for a virtual interview between January 26 and February 1. However, they have updated the post since then, mentioning whatever Sal Capaccio repeated.

As a result, the Bills will have to wait until February 9 before they can interview Kubiak physically or virtually. At the moment, they can interview Brian Daboll (former Giants HC), Lou Anarumo (Colts’ DC), Joe Brady (Bills’ OC), Anthony Lynn (Commanders’ run game coordinator), Grant Udinski (Jaguars’ OC), and Anthony Weaver (Dolphins’ DC), since the franchise has already interviewed them once.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the Bills wait or go with someone else, especially since Allen has a favorite among the potential candidates. However, if they wait, they have a 50-50 probability of hiring a Super Bowl-winning OC as their HC. It remains to be seen how things unfold in Buffalo.