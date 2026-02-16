Bills Predicted to Replace Mediocre WR With A.J. Brown to Boost Josh Allen’s Offense

Philadelphia, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 engages the crowd during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111087

A.J. Brown trade rumors reopen Buffalo’s WR1 debate

Buffalo Bills‘ wide receivers failed to complement Josh Allen’s elite play time and time again. But under a new head coach, things could change. A.J. Brown is emerging as a top name who could replace a second-year WR. According to the Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, the Bills’ WR may not be a part of the squad next season due to a series of lackluster performances.

“Coleman hasn’t lived up to expectations and was benched during the 2025 season,” Moton said about Keon Coleman. “But it’s a tough spot for him to grow, knowing that the team owner and perhaps the general manager aren’t optimistic about his career outlook.”

The WR was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and has already spent two seasons with the Bills. Despite having Josh Allen as a quarterback, he struggled in both seasons, failing to justify his second-round selection. Despite having more receptions, his average yards per reception was nearly cut in half to 10.6.

The receiver’s mediocre performance, particularly in the 2025 season, was associated with his lack of maturity following the rookie season. The young WR was eventually benched because of inconsistency.

He started last season on a positive note in Week 1, recording 112 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. However, his form dipped after the season opener, as he never crossed 50 receiving yards in the other 12 games he played.

Coleman signed a four-year rookie contract in 2024, and his contract is valid through the end of the 2027 season. If the Bills cut him before June 1, they will have a dead cap of $5,519,208. On the other hand, if he is traded, the dead cap will be just over $2 million.

Amid the 22-year-old’s uncertainty at the Bills, he could be cut, traded, or simply be used as a backup wide receiver next season under the new coach, Joe Brady. According to the Bleacher Report, replacing him with A.J. Brown could be a masterstroke, given the star wide receiver has been rumored to be on his way out of the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

A.J. Brown can be a big addition to the Bills’ roster

A.J. Brown has been a pillar of the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver unit since joining the franchise from the Tennessee Titans in 2022. The 28-year-old not only won a Super Bowl but has two Pro Bowls with the Eagles.

Brown is considered one of the physically dominant WRs in the league, known for his explosive playing style. After signing with the Eagles, he consistently clocked over 1000 receiving yards every season. With a career catching percentage of 64.2, he is a reliable target for a quarterback, while he maintains an impressive 15.3 yards per reception in his NFL career.

Pairing him alongside Khalil Shakir and Josh Allen could create a highly formidable trio for the Bills.

After a brilliant outing in his first two seasons, the veteran WR signed a contract extension in 2024 worth $96 million. Speculation about his departure from the Eagles grew last year, stemming from the offense’s inconsistency

In November 2025, he made comments hinting at his unhappiness with the franchise. He also had a public rift with coach Nick Sirianni on the sidelines when the Eagles faced off against the 49ers in the playoff game.

Given Browns’ high-value contract, trading him would be expensive. If the seasoned wide receiver is traded before June 1, the dead cap burden would be approximately $43 million, whereas a trade after June 1 would cost the Eagles a dead cap of approximately $16 million.

Buffalo wants to stop patching holes, it needs a true difference-maker. Pairing Josh Allen with A.J. Brown would signal a shift from patience to urgency. Who knows, perhaps having a Super Bowl winner on the roster could help the team’s Super Bowl ambitions, too.