Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Cancels Scheduled Event Amid Josh Allen & Bills Playoff Heartbreak

After the Buffalo Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Bills’ players were emotionally distressed. It appears that Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are still struggling to move past the recent heartbreak. Allen’s actress wife recently cancelled a scheduled event. It was supposed to be a Substack live for her weekly newsletter and lifestyle brand, Beau Society.

“hi beau society.” wrote Hailee on the lifestyle brand’s Instagram story. “We’re rescheduling the substract live with @derekblasberg today! We will share the new time and date here as soon as we’re back on.”

Earlier, she announced that she would be hosting her first Substack Live event with Derk Blesberg, a writer, fashion industry personality, and a close friend of the actress. But on Tuesday, she called off the event—within 48 hours after the Bills’ gut-wrenching loss to the Broncos.

The Bumblebee actress started Beau Society in August 2024. The goal was to build easy communication with her audience. The name comes from her nickname, Beau. She often uses the platform to update her landmark life events, such as the wedding to Josh Allen and, most recently, the pregnancy announcement.

On December 13, 2025, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, who had been married for about six months, officially announced their pregnancy on social media. What followed the heartfelt moment was a remarkable NFL run from the quarterback, as he led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs. Yet, Allen’s postseason misery continued this season after the Bills lost to the Broncos, crushing Allen’s Super Bowl hopes once again.

The Bills’ recent loss in the NFL Divisional Round was Allen’s seventh playoff defeat since being drafted by the Bills in 2018. Hailee and Allen reportedly started dating around mid-2023, but they made it Instagram official in July 2024, meaning she has also been part of the playoff heartbreak for the past couple of seasons.

Hailee Steinfeld is seen cheering for the Broncos in a resurfaced Super Bowl 50 photo

Long before Josh Allen started playing in the NFL or she even started dating him, she was a fan of the Denver Broncos, which was proved by her resurfaced picture from Super Bowl 50.

The Denver Broncos faced the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl 50, and Hailee Steinfeld was at Levi’s Stadium in February 2016 to cheer for the former.

Wearing a Broncos jacket, she posted on Twitter, “HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!!”

The Broncos, whom Hailee once cheered for and wanted to see win, have now become the cause of her pain by eliminating the Bills from the NFL.

When Josh Allen was asked about this decade-old picture of his wife, he had an interesting answer.

“Asked Josh about this pic, and he told me he had no idea it was floating around. Laughed and said she was probably paid to be there. And that he definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home,” per CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson.

Although she is a Bills fan now, supporting her husband, the Broncos made sure to highlight the resurfaced picture. When the Broncos’ home turf, Empower Field at Mile High, hosted the NFL Divisional Round game, the viral Hailee Steinfeld picture in a Broncos jacket was shown on the big screen, which electrified the game-day crowd.