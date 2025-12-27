Pro Football Hall of Fame Makes Josh Allen Announcement Ahead of Bills vs Eagles Game

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen adds another defining moment to his 2025 season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame reacts to one of his recent on-field milestones.

One play reinforces Allen’s standing among elite NFL quarterbacks.

Some moments in football don’t wait for a player to hang up their cleats. They show up early, get their moment in the spotlight, and are preserved behind glass while the athlete is still out there on the field. Just ahead of a huge game between Buffalo and Philadelphia, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a special announcement. This isn’t about future predictions or debates over legacies. It’s about a moment that’s already taken place and has forever altered the record books, as the Hall revealed it is now displaying the football Josh Allen used when he became the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Allen scored his 76th career rushing touchdown on an 8-yard run against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, 2025. The ball is autographed by Allen and the entire Bills offensive line and is officially “on display now” for fans to see.

“ON DISPLAY NOW 🔥 We have the football Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen carried when he surpassed Cam Newton for the most regular-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted on X.

The play itself was classic Allen. On third-and-goal early in the fourth quarter, he executed a designed quarterback run and charged forward. Multiple Steelers defenders tried to stop him, but none succeeded. His legs kept churning as the offensive line pushed him over the goal line. That touchdown not only broke Cam Newton’s long-standing record but also secured a 26-7 victory for Buffalo.

That wasn’t Allen’s only milestone against Pittsburgh. Earlier in the game, he passed Hall of Famer Brett Favre for fifth place on the list of quarterbacks with the most passing touchdowns in their first eight NFL seasons. He reached 214 when he hit Keon Coleman for a one-yard score in the third quarter.

Allen’s season continues to reflect that dual threat. He has 11 rushing touchdowns this year and has recorded at least six rushing scores in all eight of his pro seasons. His single-season high remains 15 in 2022. He also recently set another mark by recording his 46th career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown, doing so faster than Newton ever did.

Through the 2025 regular season, Allen has thrown for 3,406 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Bills are again in playoff position, searching for a seventh straight postseason berth.

The timing matters. As Buffalo prepares to face the Eagles, the Hall of Fame display serves as a poignant reminder. Josh Allen isn’t chasing history anymore. He’s already putting pieces of it behind glass.

With history secured, Buffalo’s attention now turns to a more immediate concern: who Josh Allen will be throwing to when the games matter the most.

Bills face tough call at receiver as playoff picture nears

The trade deadline came and went from Buffalo without much noise. No big moves, no last-minute surprises. General manager Brandon Beane aimed to enhance the wide receiver lineup but couldn’t find any takers. So, the Bills shifted gears. They turned to veterans already available, hoping that their experience could bring some stability to a shaky group surrounding Josh Allen.

That plan has not fully landed.

After signing Mecole Hardman and losing him quickly to injured reserve, Buffalo added Brandin Cooks. The move came with hope. It has delivered little. In four games, Cooks has one catch for 13 yards. More damaging were two recent drops that stalled drives. That production has sparked outside calls for change as the playoffs approach.

“Moving forward, the Bills’ wide receiver corps should consist of Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis, and Mecole Hardman due to his special teams contributions,” Alex Brasky wrote.

“It’s not a great group, but it’s a collection that has proven, at the very least, to be a bit more reliable than Coleman and Cooks have been this season.”

The Bills are positioned to adjust if they choose. Gabe Davis has been inactive for the past two games. Keon Coleman sat out last week’s win over Cleveland. Head coach Sean McDermott said the decisions were made with depth and versatility in mind, not as a form of punishment.

“Just a combination of receivers that we wanted up,” McDermott said. He pointed to Hardman’s value on special teams as a key factor.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady echoed that theme. He stressed flexibility.

“We’ve had a different five the last couple of weeks,” Brady said. “We might have a different five this week.”

The instability shows. Khalil Shakir has been the most consistent target. Beyond him, production comes in flashes. That reality has pushed Josh Allen toward tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, while the run game leans heavily on James Cook.

As January nears, Buffalo is still searching for its best mix. The answers may come from the bench, not the waiver wire.