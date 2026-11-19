Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expanding his presence beyond the NFL with his new venture, a media company named ‘Out of Pocket Studios’, which was launched on September 1, 2026. But that is not all. The studio is also moving forward with its first production, making its debut with the studio’s flagship project, a documentary named ‘The Buffalo Miracle’.

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The North Park Theater in Buffalo held a special screening for the movie, directed by two-time Academy Award-winning director Ben Proudfoot, on November 17, ahead of its global debut on HBO and streaming release on HBO Max on November 24, 2026. At the screening, Allen met up with journalist, television news anchor, and author Wolf Blitzer, who recently posted about the interaction on Instagram.

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“It was so nice meeting last night in Buffalo with the great Josh Allen of the @buffalobills at the premier of the @hbomax ‘The Buffalo Miracle,’” Blitzer wrote in his post. “Josh is an Executive Producer. @outofpocket.studios #GoBills”

Blitzer’s post included a picture of the two standing together inside the iconic single-screen theater, smiling at the camera. Being a reputed journalist, Blitzer’s compliment marks Allen’s production debut and cements his credibility as ‘executive producer’ of the documentary.

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‘The Buffalo Miracle’ focuses on the deadly Christmas snowstorm of 2022, which ravaged the Buffalo area for over five days. Numerous media outlets named it Winter Storm Elliott, which affected much of the United States, from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the Northeast, South, and Pacific Northwest, as well as parts of Canada, claiming numerous lives.

The storm intensified on December 23, and several people were stranded in the snow, which reached up to 56.5 inches (4.7 feet) from the ground. As rescue services also made slow progress, one McDonald’s manager, Kristin Kosha, decided to open the doors to the Sheridan Drive restaurant in Amherst, New York, and sheltered 50 people from the storm.

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The idea for the movie first came to the documentary’s director, Proudfoot, who was fascinated by the story and visited the restaurant himself more than a year later to meet Kosha in person. After the Tuesday screening, he spoke about what he hoped to achieve from making the movie.

“This is a small act of kindness and self-sacrifice that she did without thinking anyone would be paying attention, let alone a big premiere and a press line,” Proudfoot said. “I know it’s overwhelming for her, but it’s also very heartening for me to see her and the rest of the team give their flowers.”

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The movie highlighted what the blue-collar city of Buffalo is known for: its resilience, friendly community spirit, passionate sports fans, iconic food traditions, and its reputation as the “City of Good Neighbors”.

Ironically, Allen himself was not present in Buffalo during the historic storm. The Bills were playing in Chicago on Christmas Eve, locked in snowy combat against the Bears. They tried to fly back the next morning, but were diverted to Rochester after officials were forced to close the airport due to the extreme weather conditions. But as the Bills’ quarterback, Allen could find no better subject to focus his studio’s first project on.

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“I don’t know if it would’ve made sense if it was any other project, to be honest,” Allen said after the special screening on Tuesday. “Like this is, this is Buffalo, and to be able to tell this story and be a part of the telling of this story because of what Western New York is all about.”

The trailer for ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ also reveals the documentary’s unique blend of real-life interviews, snippets of news reports and weather broadcasts, and animation. The documentary also notes how the stranded people inside the Sheridan Drive McDonald’s bonded over their love for the Bills and waited out the storm, watching the Bills’ Chicago game on a laptop.