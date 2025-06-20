Bills QB Shane Buechele’s Wife Battles Painful Health Issues, Turns Down Buffalo Job

Do you remember a few months back when Shane Buechele‘s wife, Paige, got real with her followers during an Instagram Q&A session? She was fielding questions about everything from marriage to motherhood when someone asked how she was holding up during OTAs. Her answer hit different – brutally honest in a way that had other NFL wives nodding along. “I feel good. Tired for sure since I’ve been solo parenting for the majority of OTAs 🏈 but honestly she’s such an angel that other than needing a nap all is well,” Paige shared, giving everyone a glimpse into the reality behind the football family facade. But that candid moment was just the beginning, because now Paige has opened up about something much deeper that nobody saw coming.

This Friday, Paige dropped a bombshell that had her followers doing double-takes when a fan playfully asked if she’d join the Bills cheerleading squad with a cheeky “if buffalo had cheerleading would you join lol go bills!” Her response wasn’t the lighthearted comeback anyone expected. “Hahaha I am retired. Years of two-to-fulls and running fulls on turf will do that to y’all! I already have pain from arthritis and slightly herniated discs due to so much impact on my back from tumbling,” she revealed, suddenly making her cheerleading past sound more like a war zone than pom-poms and spirit fingers.

The reality behind those perfect stunts and gravity-defying flips is absolutely brutal. Osteoarthritis doesn’t just target grandparents – it’s hitting athletes like Paige hard and early, often going undiagnosed because these competitors have sky-high pain tolerance levels. Those “two-to-fulls and running fulls” she mentioned aren’t just fancy cheerleading moves; they’re serious tumbling passes that require launching your body through multiple flips before sticking the landing on unforgiving surfaces.

View this post on Instagram

What really gets to Paige is how people still don’t take her sport seriously. “I always giggle on the inside when people try to say cheer isn’t a sport because they don’t understand the full scope of competitive and collegiate cheerleading,” she shared, and honestly, her medical bills probably serve as pretty solid evidence that cheerleading is no joke. The combination of herniated discs and early-onset arthritis isn’t just uncomfortable – it’s life-altering, especially for someone who’s still in the prime years of raising young children while solo parenting during football season.

But here’s what makes Paige incredible: she’s not letting the pain define her future. Even though her competitive days are behind her, she’s already eyeing a new role where she can stay connected to the sport that gave her so much. “But I’d love to help in a coaching role if that does happen!” she added, proving that some passions run deeper than physical limitations. But while Paige had to hang up her cheerleading career due to those brutal health battles, she’s found something even more incredible in motherhood that’s filling her heart in ways she never expected.

Shane Buechele’s wife Paige’s experience before meeting baby girl

Three months ago, the countdown was officially on for Shane Buechele and his wife Paige as they prepared to welcome their first baby into the world. With the due date creeping closer each day, Paige had been sharing these sweet glimpses of her final weeks of pregnancy that were making everyone emotional. She posted the most adorable mirror selfie from their living room, showing off that beautiful baby bump in maternity pants and an oversized white tee that perfectly captured that glowing mom-to-be vibe.

“I can’t wait to meet her,” Paige captioned the story, and you can practically feel the excitement radiating through the screen. The couple first broke the pregnancy news back in October with a joint Instagram post that had Bills fans celebrating right alongside them. Paige has been keeping it real throughout this whole journey, sharing both the highs and the struggles that come with growing a human.

Her pregnancy hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride, especially when it came to staying active. “I wasn’t able to stay consistent with Pilates in my first trimester because I was SO nauseous and then had to take a break in my second trimester due to some cramping, but the third trimester has finally allowed for it, and it makes me so happy to be back and consistent with it!” she wrote earlier, showing just how much she’s had to adapt and roll with the punches. Now, as they wait for their daughter’s arrival, the anticipation is absolutely killing them in the best possible way. This little girl is about to have one heck of a welcoming committee.