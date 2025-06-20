Bills QB’s Wife Admits She Regrets Not Becoming a Cowboys Cheerleader

If you thought quarterback controversies and trade rumours were the only off-field talking points this offseason, you couldn’t have been more wrong. The Buffalo Bills might have just found their newest fan-favourite storyline—no, it’s not about touchdowns or playbooks this time. This one comes courtesy of QB Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige and a surprising confession that’s making waves from Dallas to Buffalo.

After all, NFL wives don’t usually go viral for sideline dreams that don’t involve stadium suites or postgame TikToks. But Paige? She had a different route in mind—and it involved pom-poms, precision, and maybe a spot in a Netflix docuseries. Let’s just say, no one expected this.

In an Instagram Q&A, Paige responded to the classic “Did you ever try out for DCC?” with an answer straight from a football rom-com. “OMG I WISH,” she said. “I cheered all my life and the DCC gorgeous gals are dancers. I really wish I had stayed in dance so I could have gone that route. So much respect for them! I just started watching the new season.”

Cue every cheer-turned-dance mom nodding in unison. Paige clearly has the energy, charisma, and sideline know-how — but apparently not the choreography chops (her words, not ours). Still, it’s fun to imagine an alternate universe where Paige is doing jump splits on the Cowboys’ sideline while Shane’s warming up on the opposite field.

As for Shane and Paige? Typical college football love story. They met back at Texas — she was the cheerleader, he was the QB — and they’ve been riding it out ever since. From transfers to new teams to chasing a toddler around, they’ve turned into one of the NFL’s most down-to-earth, fan-favourite couples.

via Imago And her cheerleading confession? Far from a pipe dream. Paige has been performing since day one—her Instagram would tell you. Paige might’ve swapped the dance stage for dumbbells, but she’s still all about good vibes and big energy. As a former pro dancer turned fitness coach, she’s built a little powerhouse of positivity — not just in Buffalo, but online too. Her Instagram’s a fun mix of sweat sessions, occasional dance throwbacks, and a few behind-the-scenes glimpses into #TeamBuechele life.

Little things like these seem trivial at times, but they’re pivotal. Shane, who had a rather…frustrating season last year, needs these little bits of positivity.

Paige’s favourite season isn’t fall — It’s preseason

Paige didn’t stop at Cheerleader confessions either. When another fan asked her what her favourite part of the football season was, she offered a very… football-wife-like answer: “In this phase of life, preseason. Training camp is so fun to go to, especially now that we have a daughter to go watch her daddy play. It’s such an exciting time and an important part of the season for Shane, so I love it,” she said.

And she’s not wrong. At all. Because this training camp? It could be make-or-break for Shane. Huge—career-defining huge. Shane was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, despite a standout training camp. But it wasn’t over for him, as he ended up signing a reserve/future contract with the Bills. Just when we thought he might turn things around, a neck injury kept him out for the entirety of last season.

But no—the Bills haven’t given up on him just yet. In January, the Bills re-signed him on a one-year, ‘prove-it’ contract. Because all things considered, this might really be his last chance. And he’s up for it. Apparently, the coaches love his football IQ, and they remember the potential they witnessed in the 2024 pre-season. 386 yards, 3 touchdowns, no picks—despite the injury, enough to earn him another contract. He’ll be right behind Josh Allen in the depth chart—and it’ll be interesting to see how he progresses.

So while Paige cheers him on from the stands (or the stroller lane), Shane will be making sure every rep counts — and maybe, just maybe, making her glad she traded dance routines for this.