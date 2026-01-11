Bills Receive Concerning Josh Allen Injury Update Just Hours Before Playoff Game Against Jaguars

Only a few hours until the Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium, but Josh Allen’s final injury update has just now arrived. Amid searching for their first playoff road victory in the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott era, the franchise has received an unsettling announcement regarding the quarterback’s lingering foot injury.

“QB Josh Allen is dealing with an old bone issue in his foot but is at no further risk of reinjury,” posted NFL Insider’s Ian Rapoport, via X. “He’s ready to roll.”