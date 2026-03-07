Bills Release Taron Johnson Hours After Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Sends Strong Message on CB

Essentials Inside The Story The Buffalo Bills made a surprising roster decision ahead of the new league year

Praise from Aaron Rodgers has suddenly reignited debate around the move

As Taron Johnson looks for his next opportunity, Rodgers' future with the Steelers also remains uncertain

As the Buffalo Bills continue making moves ahead of the new league year, the franchise is set to release veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. The decision, as reported by Ian Rapoport, was taken with the Bills opting for a new defensive scheme ahead of the new year. However, questions were raised about Johnson’s release after four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers issued a strong statement in support of the veteran nickel.

“I think Buffalo did this more than anybody, playing nickel to every personnel, because Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league,” said Rodgers during his latest Pat McAfee Show appearance. “He’s one of the most underrated players in the league. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run, and he can cover guys.”

These comments from Aaron Rodgers come as a reflection on the Buffalo defense under former head coach Sean McDermott, where Taron Johnson became a defensive cornerstone. After being drafted in 2018, Johnson has appeared in 113 games. He has showcased the versatility Aaron Rodgers alluded to, recording 572 tackles (411 solo) and 23 tackles for loss. He also has 11 quarterback hits, six interceptions for 80 yards with two returned for touchdowns, 48 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one fumble touchdown.

During this tenure, the veteran defensive back has made some incredible plays, including his iconic 101-yard touchdown after intercepting Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson in the 2020 playoffs. However, as one of the older corners on the Buffalo roster, injuries have taken a toll on Johnson over the last few seasons.

Since the 2023 season, Johnson has played in 42 regular-season games for Buffalo, missing four games with a forearm fracture in 2024 and groin issues last year. With these continued problems in 2025, he recorded only 57 tackles and four pass breakups, his lowest totals since 2019. Furthermore, he failed to complete an interception, forced fumble, or sack during the season.

These issues and his incompatibility with the Bills’ defensive scheme under new DC Jim Leonhard, who prefers a 3-4 formation, featuring only four defensive backs, eventually led to the end of Taron Johnson’s tenure in Buffalo. Furthermore, this decision helps Brandon Beane and Co. save the Bills $1.9 million in salary cap space with $9.5 million in dead money, improving their spending capacity over the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers, who was quick to praise 29-year-old Taron Johnson, now faces uncertainty about his own future. The 42-year-old is a free agent and has confirmed that talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to gain any real traction, suggesting the decision on his next move is far from imminent.

Aaron Rodgers issues a statement on his future in Pittsburgh

After a solid 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers is once again a free agent. However, with free agency just days away, there hasn’t been any significant update about his future in the league. The Steelers have also made some significant moves, which may be an attempt to persuade Rodgers, such as bringing in former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Hence, during his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed what has transpired between him and the Steelers management.

“I’ve talked to Mike [McCarthy]. I’ve talked to Omar. There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me,” Rodgers said. “There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent, and I’m enjoying my time with my wife and this part of the offseason. I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there haven’t been any progressive conversations.”

While Aaron Rodgers took time to celebrate Taron Johnson as one of the best players in the league, both veterans now find themselves at a crossroads. Rodgers remains a free agent with no concrete offer from the Steelers, and the clock is ticking as the new league year draws closer.