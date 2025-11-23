Respect Pours In for Josh Allen After Bills QB’s Jersey Retirement News

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen recently returned to Laramie, the place where his career began. This was the first time since his Pro Day in 2018 that he was back home, and this time his whole family was in attendance. But this homecoming was something extra special. He returned to be presented with an honor that only two other Wyoming Cowboys have received.

Josh Allen’s Cowboys Jersey, No. 17, was officially retired. He spent nearly two years playing for the Cowboys, and all those memories came rushing back as he walked into War Memorial Stadium to the sound of fans cheering. The ceremony took place during halftime of the Wyoming vs. Nevada game. The official Instagram page of Wyoming just shared some of the snaps from the event.

“17 — Forever a Cowboy. The first @wyo_football jersey to be retired belongs to @joshallenqb,” the caption read.

After former basketball players Fennis Dembo and Kenny Sailors, he is the first Cowboys football player to have his jersey retired. His alma mater had also prepared a special tribute video showing all his Cowboys’ career highlights to honor him.

“This is such an amazing honor, a huge blessing,” Allen said at the event. “There’s so many people that I can thank for this achievement. A lot of teammates here. Love you guys.”

He wasn’t alone. Former Wyoming coach Craig Bohl also joined him for the event.

“Well, it’s quite emotional. I was emotional,” Bohl shared. “His mom and dad. Josh had such an impact on this program and the state. Certainly, the recognition he deserves is heartwarming, and making a difference.”

It was an emotional moment for the entire crowd, who had watched him play for the Cowboys before he went on to reach impressive heights with the Buffalo Bills. In his eight seasons playing for the Bills, he has a total of 29,143 passing yards with 213 touchdowns.

Yet even in such a moment, Allen didn’t forget to show that he will always be a Cowboy. Along with conveying a heartwarming speech for the team, he even took a playful dig at Wyoming’s rivals, Colorado State.

“The fans and the support here in Wyoming. I’m so honored and blessed to represent this university and this beautiful state. I love you guys. Thank you. God bless. Go Pokes, and it will always suck to be a CSU Ram,” he said.

In the last few years, including Allen’s two seasons with the program, Wyoming has won eight of the last ten games against Colorado State. Perhaps this spirit is why fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes and tributes for the Bills quarterback.

Fans poured in heartwarming messages for Josh Allen

After spending a year at Reedley College, he joined Wyoming in 2015. He played in two games that season and started one. However, a collarbone injury cut his year short. He stayed as a redshirt that season.

However, he was able to make an impact during the rest of his time with the Cowboys.

“No matter what, there is no more deserving player to have a number retire. Regardless, Josh Allen is a great player and deserves it. I wouldn’t be surprised if the bill’s retire his number after he’s done,” a fan wrote.

He returned in 2016 and had an impressive year, throwing for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns. That was when he first began thinking about declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft. After all, he had already made a name for himself in Wyoming.

A fan doubled down on Allen’s legacy in Wyoming and wrote, “Hell ya! Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy!”

However, offensive coordinator Brent Vigen and Bohl suggested to Allen and his father that he should stay another year at Wyoming to gain more experience for his NFL career. Allen did return for another spectacular season. He threw for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns that year. His father stood proudly next to Allen.

“His dad soaking in the moment on pic 2 is everything. You did good mom and dad! You raised an incredible human being!! Congratulations!!!” one fan wrote.

Now, this isn’t his only honor. Allen is also a 2025 inductee into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame for his time as a QB.

“thank you WYO for Josh Allen!” another wrote.

It could have been the perfect day for Wyoming. Unfortunately, they took a 13–7 loss against Nevada.

“Best player to ever play for Wyoming. So unfortunate that the team absolutely embarrassed themselves in front of him today,” one wrote.

On the other hand, Allen and the Bills were also coming off a 23–19 defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 12. Nonetheless, it was still a special moment for Allen and his alma mater.