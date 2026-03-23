Retired Darius Slay Reveals How Bills Blocked Last-Minute Eagles Reunion

Essentials Inside The Story Darius Slay's farewell wasn't as smooth as it seemed

A meaningful return took an unexpected detour

He wanted to retire in Philly

Darius Slay thought he had one more moment left with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a recent interview, the veteran cornerback opened up about a behind-the-scenes development that changed how his post-retirement chapter played out. What could have been a heartwarming reunion with his former team was suddenly put at risk by an unexpected move from the Buffalo Bills.

“What’s crazy is I was supposed to be on a flight to L.A. to watch the Eagles play the Chargers, and I was going to fly back with the team on Monday,” Slay said in an interview with the Flag on the Play Podcast. “They called me Sunday when I was getting ready to book my flight to go down to L.A. and fly back with them boys, because I was going to be on the sideline and all that. That’s what they wanted me to come for. So I’m like, bet, we know we’ll be with the Eagles. Man, them boys (the Bills) called me Sunday like, ‘Nah, we ain’t doing that. We will release you after we play them.’ And I’m like, ‘Aight, bet.’ During that time, which was like Week Five, I stopped running and being in shape. … But I was like, ‘Yeah, F that shit, Slay. I’m done.”

He explained that his plans to return to the Eagles were derailed when he was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills in December 2025 and that the Bills refused to release him. The Philadelphia Eagles had also placed a waiver claim on him, but the Buffalo Bills had waiver priority and claimed him instead.

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Things didn’t improve from there. After parting ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Slay said the Bills claimed him even after he made it clear he had no intention of playing with them.

“I don’t know what Buffalo was thinking,” Slay said in the same segment. “I told them way before, ‘Look, I ain’t coming to Buffalo. I just ain’t. I love you. I appreciate that you believe in me. I’m not coming. It’s too cold.”

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A day after being claimed, Slay informed the Bills he was considering retirement and would not report to the team. The situation also affected the Bills’ roster. To make room for Slay after claiming him off waivers in Week 14, the Bills released cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.

“When we claimed Darius Slay, we had no idea that he had the intent to only play for one team,” Bills’ GM Brandon Beane said during an end-of-season press conference. “The way the rules work, listen, I would have loved, when I found that out, to push him back and say, all right, we’re unaware of that, give us Jamarcus back so that we don’t lose both. But that’s not the way the rules work.”

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However, with Slay refusing to report to Orchard Park and Ingram being claimed by the Houston Texans, it left the Bills without a reliable depth piece.

The Bills eventually placed Slay on the Did Not Report list, where he remained for the rest of the league year. He never returned to the field and officially announced his retirement in March 2026.

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Darius Slay wanted to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle

Even as the retirement news broke, Darius Slay was still technically tied to the Buffalo Bills after refusing to report. Because he was never released, Buffalo retained his rights in case he chose to return.

That said, Darius Slay has made it clear his heart is with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a sit-down with Jim Rome last week, he made that point clear.

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“Where I’m at in my career, I was more like, hey, if I wasn’t going to Philly, I wasn’t probably going nowhere else,” Slay said. “I just really wanted to either go to Philly or go home.”

Slay’s career began with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the second round in 2013. After seven seasons, he joined Philadelphia in 2020 and became a cornerstone of their defense.

Across 74 games (73 starts) with the Eagles, he recorded 9 interceptions, 272 tackles, and 116 return yards, including two touchdowns. He also helped the team win Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in the 2024 season.

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The Eagles, however, released him the following offseason, which led to a short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was eventually released by the Steelers after 10 games. Despite the rocky ending, Slay is at peace.

“13 years, Super Bowl, getting to two of them,” Slay said. “Got my accolades, All-Pros, Pro-Bowls so I feel great. I’m going out on my own terms, my own way out. Had fun doing it.”

Despite the unusual way his career wrapped up, Slay has no regrets with how it all played out.