Rookie CB Dorian Strong Faces Threat to Career as Health Concerns Mount Amid Bills Reset

Amid the Buffalo Bills’ coaching team revamp, head coach Joe Brady was hit with a massive setback. Things were lining up pretty well, with the Bills appointing three new coordinators ahead of the 2026 season. However, just days after the team decided to hire Jim Leonhard as the team’s new defensive coordinator, a tragic rumor about rookie CB Dorian Strong came to light, proposing a need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“#Bills rookie CB Dorian Strong is planning to undergo neck surgery that could end his career, depending on the outcome of the procedure,” NFL Rumors’ X account posted.

Strong was hurt in Week 4 of the 2025 season during Buffalo’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The injury ended his season early, and now it poses an even bigger threat. Bills general manager Brandon Beane stated that the injury is “very serious” and explained that Strong may need a medical procedure that will decide if he can ever play again.

Strong was a sixth-round draft pick, taken No. 177 overall out of Virginia Tech. His NFL career kicked off on a fine note as the Week 1 clash against the Baltimore Ravens saw him earn a start and play 51 snaps on defense, along with 10 on special teams. He finished that game with two tackles as the Bills won a wild 41–40 comeback.

However, the next three weeks saw him move into a backup role and share time with veteran Tre’Davious White. He made two tackles against the Jets, three against the Dolphins, and four solo tackles versus the Saints. In that span, he played 36 defensive snaps and 36 on special teams. Strong was placed on injured reserve before Week 5 against the Patriots and did not return for the rest of the season.

Strong’s injury comes at a time when the Bills are looking to juice his talent under Leonhard, who led the Broncos’ defense, which put up 68 sacks and allowed the second-fewest yards per game (278.2) this season, and can prove to be a great asset to reset the defense. But Strong might have to put his vision of being a part of this change on hold for a while.

While generally cured with proper rest and professional care, a neck injury can be extremely serious at times, as it involves the cervical spine. Medical research shows that neck injuries in the NFL can be career-ending. According to data published by the National Library of Medicine, about 4.5% of documented neck injuries resulted in players never returning to play due to medical risk from spinal trauma.

One clear example that ended in an unexpected outcome was that of Ryan Shazier. The former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker suffered a serious spinal injury in 2017. He lost movement in his legs and never played again. Even though he recovered enough to walk, doctors ruled football unsafe. His case clearly indicates how serious neck and spine injuries can be.

How could the neck injury hinder the start of Dorian Strong’s promising career?

Dorian Strong started his NFL journey with a standard four-year rookie deal with the Buffalo Bills. The contract is worth $4,485,356 total and includes a $285,356 signing bonus and $285,356 guaranteed. His base salary for 2025 is about $840,000, with expected raises each year, a scenario that looks unlikely considering his devastating situation.

His entry in the NFL came after a commendable career at Virginia Tech, the same school where the NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith started his journey. Over five seasons, he played more than 50 games and finished his Hokies career with about 112 tackles, seven interceptions, and 28 passes defended. He earned All-ACC recognition in 2023 and an honorable mention in 2024 before being picked at No. 177 in the 2025 draft.

However, the upcoming surgery could wipe out that momentum. A player must be free of symptoms, show full, painless neck motion, and have normal strength and neurologic exams before doctors clear return to contact sports.

That being said, the NFL and related groups do offer support in such cases. A player keeps team medical care and salary protections tied to his contract guarantees while on injured reserve. Programs like the NFL Player Care Foundation provide medical and neurological help, along with counseling and care coordination for current and former players, even if the injury results in the end of a career.

Despite the support, a lost season and a high-risk neck diagnosis can reduce his chances of regaining a starting role and limit future contracts. While no medical reports have dropped a final verdict yet, his future within the sport is yet to be determined.