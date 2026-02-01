Bills’ Rookie HC Joe Brady Doesn’t Hold Back on Coaching Hires After Confirming Jim Leonhard Decision

Less than a week after taking over as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Brady already has his top coaching staff in place. The Bills moved quickly this week, hiring Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator, and Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator. While the team has yet to announce any position coach hires, Brady just made his feelings clear on the three coordinators he has assembled in Buffalo.

“Joe Brady says on the #Sabres broadcast that all three of the coordinators the #Bills hired this week are fantastic teachers and will be great for both the team and the community. Brandon Beane gave a special shout-out to Jim Leonhard for having worn the colors and already knowing what it’s like to be a Bill,” reporter Bradley Gelber shared via X on January 31.

