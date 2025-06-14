Bills Rookie Reflects on Life in Foster Care After Earning 2025 Advocacy Award

“I learned how to be a man at 12,” said a Bills rookie who had to learn the harsh truths of life when his father, Raymond Davis, and mother, Jessica Blazer, hopped in and out of prisons. The young boy grew up in foster care, never lost hope, and eventually got drafted into the NFL in 2024. The man in focus here is the RB Ray Davis. It’s a portrait of a kid moving through life’s shadows with no map, clinging to hope.

After two months in foster care, he eventually realized that everyone wanted younger boys they could raise as their own. As the big brother, he matured quickly and let his younger siblings live at his grandmother’s house. At age eight, hope came quietly—whispered to him through a flyer from Big Brothers Big Sisters. He dialed the number himself and met Patrick Dowley. That day changed everything. Dowley became a calm anchor in Ray’s storm—ordering meals properly, teaching respect, showing up at Pop Warner games even when no one else did.

Dowley would meet him there, help with homework, or simply listen. He refused to let Ray stay silent, making sure the young boy always had someone in his corner. The situation echoed that famous Rocky quote, when Sylvester Stallone said life will knock you down—it’s your courage to get back up that truly matters. When times got easier, Ray Davis remembered his mentor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity) Expand Post

AD

Fast forward to December 1, 2024, the Bills faced the 49ers. Ray Davis burst into the end zone, and there on his cleats was Dowley’s face, that first meeting immortalized under stadium lights. The pre‑game ceremony followed. Ray scored. Then raised his arms, not for himself, but for Patrick. And the crowd rose with him.

Patrick Dowley’s not just a mentor, he’s family. He sat in the draft-party crowd, watched Ray graduate, and welcomed him into his own home—his kids treat Ray like an uncle. That confidence shaped Ray into the vocal person he is today. And it gives powers to those who are in similar situation. His efforts almost went unnoticed until May 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ray Davis won 2025 Advocacy Award

On May 1, 2025, Bills running back Ray Davis walked onto the stage at The Powerhouse in Buffalo—not in pads or cleats, but with conviction. “I will continue to make strides and impact this city. Children need to be loved; they need the foundation,” he told a room of 450 guests, including mental health professionals, business owners, and community leaders.

The Mental Health Advocates of Western New York presented Davis with their 2025 Advocacy Award, an annual honor reserved for individuals making a real and visible impact in mental wellness and stigma reduction.

via Imago Credits: Social media, taken from Instagram @Ray Davis

Davis became the first active Bills offensive player to receive the award in its history. Before him, safety Jordan Poyer earned the honor in 2023. Just weeks into his rookie year, Davis was already partnering with Fostering Greatness, providing toiletries, clothing, and luggage for local foster youth. “I had trash bags growing up,” Davis said. “A suitcase isn’t luggage—it’s dignity.” He still remembers those days, the ones that toughened him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All of that led to the Advocacy Award—but don’t mistake the trophy for a finish line. Davis is already hinting at a new foundation aimed at covering college application fees for foster youth. His story is known now, but for years, it wasn’t. That’s the power of the sport. It enabled him to transform from a taker into a giver. So, the next time he plays, remember: the real yardage he’s gaining won’t show up on the stat sheet.