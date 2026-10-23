Bills’ Sam Franklin Gets Punishment Reduced by NFL After Spitting Incident Against Raiders

C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming game after losing his appeal, but his teammate Sam Franklin Jr. has secured a different outcome. The NFL has reduced Franklin’s one-game suspension over an alleged spitting incident during Buffalo’s 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to a fine, allowing the safety and special teams captain to remain available for the team’s return from its bye week.

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“Hearing officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has reduced the discipline of Sam Franklin from a one-game suspension to a fine of $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct,” NFL senior vice president of football & international communications Michael Signora’s X post read on Friday.

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The decision marks a significant difference in the outcomes for two Buffalo defenders disciplined over incidents during the same game. While Gardner-Johnson’s suspension was upheld on appeal, Franklin successfully challenged the league’s ruling. His punishment will now be financial rather than costing him a game.

The allegations against Franklin stemmed from a fourth-quarter extra-point attempt following a Raiders touchdown, with 1:32 remaining in the contest. The NFL accused him of spitting toward an opponent, but Franklin strongly denied the claim and moved quickly to appeal the suspension announced earlier in the week.

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Unlike Gardner-Johnson, Franklin was not ejected during the game, and publicly available footage has not clearly established that he spat at an opponent. His defense also pointed to an apparent physical altercation during the extra-point attempt.

Franklin shared a slow-motion clip of the play on Instagram after the suspension was announced. The footage appeared to show a Raiders player striking him in the groin, although it was unclear whether the contact was intentional.

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“Not a dirty play what so ever! Will always defend myself though. Still won’t spit on anyone,” Franklin wrote.

His agent, Harold Lewis, also denied the allegation on his behalf, telling The Associated Press that they looked forward to the appeal process. The reduction in discipline means Franklin has avoided the one-game absence that initially appeared likely.

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Franklin’s suspension being overturned gives Buffalo another option ahead of its Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have a bye in Week 7 before hosting the Ravens on November 1. If the original ruling had stood, Franklin would have missed that game.

He has mostly played on special teams this season, making six tackles in six games. Franklin also serves as a team captain, so his return means more than just adding another defensive back to the roster.

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Buffalo will still be without Gardner-Johnson against Baltimore. His one-game suspension was upheld by hearing officer Jordy Nelson after he spat toward Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and center Tyler Linderbaum shortly before halftime. That leaves the Bills without one of their starting safeties for the Ravens matchup.

Gardner-Johnson apologized for his actions, acknowledging that his behavior was inappropriate and that there was no excuse for it. Head coach Joe Brady also called the incident inexcusable but said the team would not impose additional discipline beyond the league’s ruling.

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Franklin’s case was different. He denied spitting at an opponent, and the available video did not clearly confirm the allegation. The appeal’s outcome reduces his punishment to a fine without establishing that the alleged act occurred.