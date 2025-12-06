Sean McDermott and Bills Accused of Mismanaging Josh Allen as Lack of Belief in WR Corp Exposed

Essentials Inside The Story Is Bills HC Sean McDermott too dependent on QB Josh Allen?

Josh Allen continues to break records this season.

Buffalo Bills' receiving game needs a lot of work.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows that the only player who has single-handedly taken them to second place in the AFC East with an 8-4 record is their quarterback, Josh Allen. But over the last seven years, they have over-relied on the signal caller, often hiding their low confidence in the receiving corps. Now, analyst Greg Cosell called the head coach out for not managing the workload carefully.

“They’ve got, to me, the most physically gifted quarterback in the league, in Josh Allen. They’ve decided that the best way for them to play offense is to be a run game foundation and not have Josh Allen throw the ball a lot, unless a game demands it. But in other words, that’s not the way they choose to play going into a game,” Cosell commented on the December 4 episode of the Ross Tucker Podcast.

While the team has won, Sean McDermott’s tactics have affected Allen’s performance. He is ninth in the league with 2,832 passing yards with 243 of 350 passes (69.4% completion rate). Mr. January has scored 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. But he amazes the rivals with his unmatched strength.

In 12 games, Josh Allen has also scored 11 rushing touchdowns from 78 carries for 409 rushing yards. Even in the Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he scored three passing and three rushing touchdowns. He became the first NFL player to finish two games with these scores. Overall, he has broken multiple rushing records this year. Allen now holds the record for scoring the second-most rushing touchdowns (76) since 2018, behind Baltimore Ravens‘ running back Derrick Henry (106).

2025 also marks his sixth consecutive season with 30+ combined passing and rushing touchdowns, racing ahead of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, who had five such seasons. So, the signal caller has been impressive.

However, his powerful performances don’t hide the lack of their receiving corps anymore. In fact, it points to a deeper issue.

Analyst blames Sean McDermott for the Bills’ weak receiving game

“So it’s really fascinating that they must really not feel good about their receivers, because the quarterback is extremely gifted,” Cosell added.

The analyst did not hold back in his critique of the Bills’ head coach. Among the 32 teams, the Bills are 18th in receptions (246), 12th in receiving yards (2,886), and 16th in receiving touchdowns (19). So, Sean McDermott has not developed his receiving corps to the same level as other teams.

It shows up in the lack of personnel. The Bills’ best receiver, Khalil Shakir, has only 55 receptions for 569 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. The second-best receiver, Keon Coleman, also has 34 receptions for 339 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In the end, it comes down to the head coach’s decisions.

He let Stefon Diggs walk away after the 2023 season. In his four seasons with the Bills, the receiver had 1100+ receiving yards each year. Even this year, they have regularly rotated players from the practice squad to the lineup. But if Sean McDermott is really serious about becoming a Super Bowl contender, he needs to address these mistakes first. There’s no other way around the trust issue.