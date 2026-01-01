Sean McDermott Announces Bad News for Bills After Massive Update on Josh Allen’s Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Sean McDermott detailed Buffalo’s injury reality heading into Week 18.

Josh Allen’s availability continues to dictate every Bills decision.

Defensive absences complicate how Buffalo manages the Jets matchup.

After missing out on the AFC East title, the Buffalo Bills will hope to finish the season with a win against the New York Jets to improve their seeding ahead of the AFC Wild Card round. However, these plans could be in jeopardy based on the comments made by Bills head coach Sean McDermott about Buffalo’s injury reserve list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So, no players will be returning from the injury reserve this week at this point,” Sean McDermott said in his recent press conference, reiterating something he has shared throughout the week.

The Buffalo Bills head coach further revealed that the Buffalo Bills will not hold a full practice, instead conducting only a walkthrough, with Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard, Joey Bosa, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Poyer, and Reggie Gilliam all sitting out. Gilliam is dealing with an illness rather than an injury, while Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Cam Lewis, and Jordan Phillips are limited. McDermott added that Matt Prater will be a full participant but emphasized that no players are expected to return from injured reserve this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

These defensive injuries have been a nagging issue for the Buffalo Bills, as Jones and Poyer both missed the Week 17 game. The defensive tackle is dealing with a calf injury that resurfaced from earlier in the season. The safety tweaked his hamstring on December 21 against the Cleveland Browns. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bills decide to bench these stars until the postseason.

Furthermore, Bosa, who injured his hamstring in Week 13, has been on a gradual path of recovery. After missing the December 7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, he has made three straight starts. Similarly, last week, the defensive end made daily progress as he went from DNP to limited to full. Similarly, star linebacker Terrell Bernard has been playing through an elbow issue and suffered another injury last Sunday. He has already been ruled out for Week 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

As these defensive injuries continue to pile up for Buffalo, Sean McDermott had some good news for the Bills Mafia regarding QB1 Josh Allen.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean McDermott issues a major update on Allen’s injury

After his MVP season in 2024, star quarterback Josh Allen continues to function as the most important player for the Buffalo Bills. Throughout the 2025 season, the Bills’ QB1 recorded a passer rating of 102.2 with 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns in 16 games. Hence, his absence could directly derail Buffalo’s postseason hopes this season. So when Josh Allen re-aggravated his foot injury from Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, the Bills Mafia was left in a state of panic and worry.

However, during his recent press conference, head coach Sean McDermott issued a positive update on Josh Allen’s injury.

“I could tell you that he’s in a better spot, according to [team trainer] Nate [Breske], early this week than he was last week,” McDermott said. “So that’s all I can tell you right now, and we’ll just take a will-see approach as we go through the week here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the Bills’ QB1 also seconded the update made by his head coach when he was asked about his injury status in a recent press conference.

“Yeah, I feel like we’re in a good spot,” Allen said. “Just continuing to try to do all the things right and make sure I’m ready to go.”

With Josh Allen taking significant strides in his recovery, the Bills Mafia could breathe a sigh of relief and would once again be confident about winning their final game of the season at Highmark Stadium.