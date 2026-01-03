Sean McDermott Announces Final Plan for Highmark Stadium as Josh Allen Reflects Before Last Game Against Jets

Essentials Inside The Story Sean McDermott addressed his approach to Highmark Stadium’s final weekend.

Josh Allen’s status remains part of Buffalo’s decision-making Sunday.

The Bills enter the Jets game with transition already underway.

Josh Allen’s Sunday status is out, but the vibes in Orchard Park are heavy with nostalgia this weekend as the Buffalo Bills prepare to close a defining chapter of their history with the final regular-season game vs. the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Their head coach, Sean McDermott, shared his own plan in an interview to bid goodbye to the venue, and he didn’t hold back.

“It’s a real honor, and I’m very grateful to be able to watch the connections that this organization has with the players that have played for it, the staff that has worked in the building over the years, and what this place means to so many. It is a unique place, and we all know, those of us who have now been here, we know why. And I think that’s, we hold that kind of, to ourselves, in terms of, unless you’ve been here, you don’t really understand how this place, how this community works, right? And how special it is,” in a recent interview with WKBW, via Sports Director Matthew Bové.

McDermott continued, “And to be here nine years and to have an opportunity to go through a week like this in the next 48 hours, that’s something that I’ll never forget, and I want to cherish every minute of it. And I plan on taking some time tomorrow night to walk down to the stadium one more time before the last game and just, you know, take my time. So I think that’s important.” And honestly? The reason behind McDermott’s emotions is understandable.

The current building, which opened in 1973, has also been known as Rich Stadium and Ralph Wilson Stadium, and the Bills have played there for more than 50 years, going 246-163 at the venue in regular-season games. The team will shift its home games to a new $1.54 billion facility that is under construction in Orchard Park and scheduled to open in time for the 2026 season, after a state study found it would be too costly to renovate the existing stadium.

Naming rights with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield have been extended, so the new building will also be called Highmark Stadium, which is why this weekend is framed as a farewell to the current version rather than the name itself. But even with the sentimental atmosphere, there is business to handle on the field, specifically regarding the status of the team’s franchise quarterback. And all of it ultimately circles back to one pivotal question.

Will Josh Allen suit up for Sunday?

Despite having a guaranteed playoff spot, the Bills aren’t putting their superstar in bubble wrap just yet. Josh Allen is officially cleared for Sunday’s game. The decision comes after Allen dealt with a right foot injury aggravated two weeks ago against Cleveland and again versus Philadelphia. Although he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday to focus on recuperation, McDermott confirmed the 29-year-old quarterback will suit up to extend his consecutive start streak to 127 games at the home stadium.

As the lights go down on Highmark Stadium one last time, the Bills are balancing a heartfelt goodbye with the gritty consistency that defines their quarterback. It’s the end of an era, but for Allen and McDermott, the work is just beginning.